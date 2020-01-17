Gandhi Memorial closed, plans to be announced

(Above) The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hall at Race Course Lane. (Below) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru addressing Indians after laying the Gandhi Memorial foundation stone at Race Course Lane in 1950. PHOTOS: MARCELLIN LOPEZ AND FILE

(Above) The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hall at Race Course Lane. (Below) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru addressing Indians after laying the Gandhi Memorial foundation stone at Race Course Lane in 1950. PHOTOS: MARCELLIN LOPEZ AND FILE

IRSHATH MOHAMED

Twice occupied, twice vacated in the last three decades, stands a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi in the heart of Little India.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hall at No 3 Race Course Lane, behind the Broadway Hotel on busy Serangoon Road, has been closed since September 12 last year.

But it will eventually reopen. "We are focusing on the better utilisation of the building and to profile Mahatma Gandhi's teachings," said Mr Haider Sithawalla, 86, a member of the memorial's Board of Trustees.

"We will, in due course, announce the plans, which will be in the interest of the community."

It is a fitting memorial that the Indian community can be proud of, said Mr Shriniwas Rai, also on the six-member board.

Indeed, the building has an illustrious past.

The foundation stone was laid by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in June 1950 and built with funding from the Indian community.

The building was opened by the then British High Commissioner Malcolm MacDonald on April 25, 1953.

The historical building could be used to preserve history.

"The Indian Heritage Centre is looking into using the premises," said Mr Rai.

The Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA), founded in the early 1990s, also used the building before moving to its premises on Beatty Road.

After SINDA moved out, the building gathered dust and required an expensive makeover.

"Since it was not in use in the late 1990s, the building was leased to the Hindi Society (Singapore), which spent a million dollars to refurbish it," said Mr Rai.

The Hindi Society leased the building in 2008 but vacated it last year.

The building should be made into an institution by the Government to preserve its historical significance, said Mr Ameerali Jumabhoy.

His father, the late business tycoon Rajabali Jumabhoy, was the chairman of the Gandhiji Memorial Fund Committee set up in 1948 to plan and build the memorial.

"There is already a library in the building. It has to be made accessible to all people, regardless of race, language or religion," said Mr Jumabhoy.

"There is good potential to use the premises. If there are no plans by the government or its agencies to use the place, then organisations interested in utilising it may write to the Board of Trustees to use it," said Mr Naseer Ghani, vice-chairman of the Tamil Language Council and former chairman of the Singapore Kadayanallur Muslim League.

The building could be a base for community organisations which could hold meetings and events there, said the Hindu Endowments Board's CEO T. Rajasegar.

A similar view was expressed by Mr R. Kalaichelvan, chairman of the TRC Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Ltd.

"Indians in Singapore comprise a diverse group of people, such as Tamils, Malayalees, Telugus, Kannadigas and Gujaratis. This place could be a melting pot of all the Indians in Singapore, serving as a point of integration of the community," he said.

"It is a conservation building," he noted.

"But it might be possible to keep the facade and redevelop the back of the building into a five or six-storey building which could serve a variety of purposes. We could keep the building lively." he said.

Indians could come together again to raise the necessary funds for the building, he added.

irshathm@sph.com.sg