Get set for a quieter Christmas light-up in Orchard

An artist's impression of the Christmas lights to be put up at the junction of Orchard and Cairnhill roads. PHOTO: ORCHARD ROAD BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

The Christmas light-up in Orchard Road will be a scaled-down affair this year, with the usual street festivities called off owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

But organisers are still promising a dazzling spectacle when it kicks off on Nov 13, with a wintry display of snowflakes, mistletoe and hollies to set the shopping street aglow.

This year's light-up will feature nearly 50km of LED string lights, up from 6km last year.

With the scaling back of street activities this year, the LED string lights will be restored to levels similar to earlier years, the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) said on Monday.

For the first time, viewers at home will be able to experience "driving" along the 2.9km stretch from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura in a virtual tour featuring 360-degree views.

The 14m main arch at the junction of Orchard Road and Paterson Road will be adorned with a blue ribbon and glittering reindeer, while lamp-post decorations will feature Christmas trees and white and gold baubles until Jan 1.

But the Great Christmas Village fair that typically accompanies the light-up with food, amusement rides, games and performances will not be returning this year.

Orba said in a statement that the decision was made to minimise the risk of crowds gathering and to safeguard public health and safety.

In dedicating this year's light-up to front-line workers, the association will be working with initiatives such as Lions of Healthcare to reward healthcare staff, security guards, delivery staff and others with promotions for shopping, dining and services.

The Straits Times