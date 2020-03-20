Getting families to talk about death

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

In Singapore and other Asian societies, the topic of dying, death and funerals remains a cultural taboo.

People just do not sit around and talk about these issues, basically because such subjects are considered inauspicious.

The Chinese, for instance, avoid the number 4 as it sounds like the word for death in their language.

In an effort to break this culture of silence, four final year students - Lynn Chan, Janice Ng, Hazel Tan and Yeo Zhi Yi - from the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information at Nanyang Technological University recently devised a simple conversation kit to help families reveal their thoughts about dying.

The quartet then got four Singaporean families to gather around their dining tables and talk about death and funerals.

The conversations were documented in a four-part video series to spark a movement encouraging other Singaporean families to do the same.

"Despite the unavoidable reality of death, many parents' lack of urgency to address such matters as a family has often ended up as their children's greatest emotional burden, lasting a lifetime," said Lynn. "This has led to unnecessary conflict and strained familial relationships, making it difficult for many to negotiate the dying and bereavement process.

"Our Dabao Kit serves to equip families with resources to engage in conversations where they can express and hear about one another's end-of-life wishes over a meal. Through our efforts, we wish to convey to parents that talking and planning for their death is the most meaningful gift they could give to their children."

The kit, which resembles a cardboard box for takeaways, contains cards with conversation prompts such as "How would you spend your last six months if you were diagnosed with a terminal illness?" and "What is your favourite memory of your family?".

Other cards invite people to write their own eulogy, draw their own coffin or write a letter to their 70-year-old self.

The digital version of the kit can be found at dyingtotalk.net/dabao-kit.

"I have not spoken to my family about death in this way before over a casual dinner," said copywriter Gwendelyn Gomez, 24, who participated in the project along with her mother Faith Khoo, 55, a freelance consultant, and father Stephen Gomez, 64, a part-time musician.

"I guess it never felt like something that needed to be talked about unless it was about someone's passing.

"I thought it would be a good experience and wanted to see what would come out of it. I was curious to know what my family felt about the topic, too."

Her family members, who are Indian and Chinese, talked about how they wanted their funerals to be held, if they feared death and how they wanted to die.

"I learnt that my parents don't actually fear death, which was nice for me to know because it makes me feel like death doesn't have to be feared," said Ms Gwendelyn.

"My views on death are a bit different because I am quite afraid of suddenly passing on. It's a difficult thing for me to think about and I always fear my loved ones would just be gone one day without warning."

The experience of talking about death made it less daunting for her.

"I realised it is part and parcel of the natural process of life," she said. "It helped me understand my family on a whole new level and gave me assurance that if they ever go, I will know that they are at peace with it."

She was appreciative of the students' initiative and felt it is important to talk about death "because it is something that everyone has to go through".

Said Ms Gwendelyn: "It is a good opportunity for you and your loved ones to open up and share how deeply you feel. Talking about death more regularly is also a good reminder that life is fragile and so we should treasure whatever time we have left with each other.

"After this experience, I think I will be more open to talking about death and learning to accept that it is not something to be feared. The whole experience made me feel closer to my parents."

Teacher Sazali Abu Othman, 45, who also participated in the project, had a heartfelt chat on camera with his 11-year-old daughter, Daria.

He told her how his father's death 30 years ago hit him hard when he smelt the old man's clothes in the closet.

Daria said the conversation was at times "awkward", but it helped her understand her father better. "He usually does not show much emotion or talk about serious stuff," she said.

According to Zhi Yi, the international Death over Dinner movement inspired the NTU students to undertake the Dying to Talk project.

"Talking about death is valuable to families," she said. "Relationships improve and it helps them understand each other better. It gives peace of mind to all."

Mr Ang Ziqian, the founder of the philanthropic Ang Chin Moh Foundation which supported the Dying to Talk project, believes "end-of-life conversations should be normalised".

"Our refusal to engage in end-of-life conversations is not healthy as it leaves behind regrets," he said. "This (Dabao) kit helps open up conversations which are open, honest and can strengthen relationships."

