GIIS campuses record top scores

GIIS students fared well in this year's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10 and 12 exams, with the school and subject averages rising from the previous year.

Among all the six GIIS campuses which teach the curriculum, Singapore's Devansh Shah (99 per cent) topped the science stream and Rashmi Rao (98.2 per cent) commerce.

Malaysia's Ritapravo Sarkar (96.8 per cent) and Abu Dhabi school's Akhil Ambalapurath Ajith (96.6 per cent) were second and third.

In the CBSE 10 exams, Singapore students Anshika Uppal and Anushri Bhattacharya (98.8 per cent) topped the list, while Bengaluru's Niyathi Ijjapureddy (97 per cent) was a close second.

At the Tokyo campus, Keertana Ramanujam topped the CBSE 10 exams with 98.4 per cent.

GIIS offers the reputed CBSE curriculum in its Noida, Ahmedabad, Whitefield-Bengaluru, Pune, Malaysia, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi campuses. All the schools saw 100 per cent results.

"It's a proud moment for all the GIIS schools across the globe," said deputy chief operating officer Rajeev Katyal. "The students have performed exceptionally well and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them.

"Our students have made themselves as well as us proud with their soaring scores."

Covid-19 made it difficult for the Indian board to hold the final examinations for CBSE Grade 12 and 10. The marks were tabulated after considering the internal assessments and other factors.

Mr Katyal also acknowledged the dedication and effort of the students and teachers during these uncertain times. "Their achievement of passing with flying colours has exhibited their resilience and persistence, even through these are tough times," he said. "I would also like to applaud and thank the teachers whose hard work and support have definitely paid off."

