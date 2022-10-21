GIIS East Coast teams win HiQ Quiz

The winning teams with their trophies. PHOTO: GIIS

CBSE primary students from the Global Indian International School (GIIS) East Coast Campus won the HiQ Quiz Inter School Competition on Oct 12.

Seven teams representing different international schools in Singapore battled it out for the coveted title at the event at the GIIS SMART Campus.

They included Yuvabharathi International School and GIG International School.

All the teams gave their best, showcasing their knowledge on a wide variety of topics.

Two teams from GIIS East Coast Campus - one team from PYP and the other from CBSE - participated in the competition.

Team A, comprising members Kavin Saravanan, Darrel Shejo George and Shreyas P Joseph, won the title after five engaging rounds.

GIG International School won the first runner-up title, while GIIS SMART Campus came in third.

GIIS provides platforms like HiQ to encourage students to put their knowledge to the test and showcase their expertise in fields outside classroom learning.

It elevates their confidence while allowing them to identify areas they need to work on to help them become well-rounded individuals.

by Global Indian International School