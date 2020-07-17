GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School to groom music talent

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Global Indian International School (GIIS) and Indian composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani have come together to launch a music school.

The GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music began operating on June 23. It aims to nurture and mentor young talent in music using state-of-the-art infrastructure and futuristic technology.

Students across GIIS' 21 campuses around the world, including Singapore, will have access to the school's curriculum.

GIIS' curriculum lays emphasis on nine values to turn students into global citizens and gives due importance to the performing arts.

The school's Smart Campuses have dedicated music studios.

Shekhar will guide students with his 20 years of experience in the Indian music industry. He has been a popular judge on 15 music reality shows, such as SaReGaMaPa, The Voice Kids and Indian Idol.

Along with Vishal Dadlani, he has composed over 600 songs for more than 70 movies, including Ra.One, Chennai Express, Ek Tha Tiger and War.

The GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music's curriculum will benefit more than 15,000 students.

"We always strive to provide our students with the best education through a holistic educational framework by adopting the best industry practices through our well-designed personalised modules," said Mr Atul Temurnikar, co-founder and chairman of GIIS.

"The GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music is taking holistic learning a step further and we are happy to provide this unique platform where students can continuously learn and become renowned artistes."

Shekhar said: "Music is not just an expression but a channel to spread joy and happiness in the world. I believe that learning is a continuous process."

He has already started working with GIIS students in Japan, Abu Dhabi, India, Malaysia and Singapore.

"Mentoring and teaching young and budding talent is my way to give back and show gratitude to everyone who believed in me and my journey," he said.

Ten students from GIIS' Singapore campuses have been handpicked for the first cohort.

Each learner group has been limited to 10 students to ensure more personalised attention.

The students were selected on the basis of their inherent talent - singing, playing a musical instrument, writing songs, composing or mixing music.

Shekhar, who has visited GIIS' Singapore Campus three times and has been interacting with the selected students via Zoom over the past few months, will concentrate on each student's strengths and take them to the next level.

"Music is one of the most important pillars of my life," said Shruthi Sethuraman, a student at the GIIS SMART Campus in Punggol.

"It was a true blessing to get the opportunity to communicate and share my thoughts so freely with Shekhar sir.

"Techniques taught by Shekhar sir, such as how to fade out and provide softness to my tone, have definitely made my singing more profound and increased the quality of my voice."

