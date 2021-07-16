GIIS students excel in IB exams

Eleven students from Singapore-based Global Indian International School (GIIS) scored a full 45 in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examinations conducted in May.

Twelve others scored 44.

In all, 140 students from GIIS took the exams, and 50 per cent of them graduated with a score of 40 and above. The school's average was 38.52 grade points.

"This is a stupendous result for GIIS in a year of pandemic-related difficulties," said Ms Melissa Maria, principal at GIIS SMART Campus.

Added Ms Isobel Lee, deputy head for international curricula at GIIS SMART Campus: "We are proud that our Class of 2021 proved beyond doubt their resilience."

GIIS did not allow the pandemic to affect the students' education process. The school was quick to take effective measures and provide uninterrupted high-quality education.

It made use of state-of-the-art technology at the SMART Campus to switch to hybrid learning - providing both physical and virtual classrooms.

The school also made use of its technological resources to arrange events, initiatives and projects for the students.

The experienced teachers worked extra hours to ensure that the students were not adversely affected by the pandemic.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and absolutely thrilled with their results," said Global Schools Foundation (GSF) chairman Atul Temurnikar.

"The far-sightedness that we had in 2018, to bring the latest learning technologies and data analytics through the SMART Campus, was a decision that held us in good stead in the long run."

GIIS is part of the GSF family of international schools.

Among the GIIS students who took the IBDP exams, 79.4 per cent scored 35 grade points and above.

"This is a reflection of the quality of teaching, learning opportunities and diligence of our teachers and academic leadership," said Ms K.P. Sheeja, acting principal at GIIS SMART Campus. "Not to forget the cooperation and trust of our parents, who have been a strong pillar of support."

GIIS has been offering the IBDP since 2005. It is a high school programme that is recognised by most international universities.

Students are assessed on six subjects along with Theory of Knowledge, Creativity, Activity, Service and Extended Essay.