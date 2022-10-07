GIIS teams bag chess titles

GIIS SMART Campus team members with their trophies. PHOTO: GIIS

Three teams from the Global Indian International School (GIIS) SMART Campus won several titles at the 63rd National Inter-School Team Chess Championship.

The annual championship, organised by the Singapore Chess Federation last month, saw teams from international schools vying for top prize.

Two GIIS teams emerged winners at the international school level: Under-11 team (Haresh Venkata Narayanaswamy, PYP 5; Nivaan Khandhadia, CBSE 5; Shrenik Mallick, CBSE 6; and Vidhyanth Hafiz, CBSE 5) and secondary open team (Aditya Dongre, IBDP Year 1; Dhanesh Venkata Narayanaswamy, IGCSE 10; Nagesh Rishicharan, IBDP Year 1; and Vinesh Venkata Narayanaswamy, CLSP 7).

A third team, the Under-9 (Shreyas Neeraj Kurulkar, CBSE Grade 3; Arjun Mohanram, CBSE Grade 3; Vakul Ujjini, CBSE Grade 2; and Akshaj Dodrajka, PYP 4) came in third.

from Global Indian International School