Girl who died of Covid-19 initially tested negative

Though Raisya Ufairah Mohammed Ashraff (right) began showing symptoms such as fever and sore throat on July 15, the four-year-old tested negative on Covid-19 antigen rapid tests.

This was two days after the family's maid tested positive and subsequently kept to her own room, said Raisya's mother Mardalina Mohamed Nossi.

But Raisya's condition took a turn for the worse on July 17, and she died that night in hospital. She was the second child under 12 here to die of Covid-19.

On June 27, a 1½-year-old boy died of encephalitis - inflammation of the brain - due to Covid-19 as well as the respiratory syncytial virus and enterovirus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday that Raisya had no past medical history and was previously well.

"She developed symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection and fever on July 15, and tested positive for Covid-19 via an antigen rapid test on Sunday at a general practitioner clinic," said MOH.

She was prescribed medications for her symptoms but remained unwell, and collapsed later that night, the ministry added.

