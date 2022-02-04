Giving life to dead creatures

K. JANARTHANAN

Mr Jivan Jothy is an operations executive. But he takes greater joy in assisting his wife run a business that turns animal carcasses into artwork and sentimental keepsakes.

The 29-year-old manages the finances and procures the raw materials for Black Crow Taxidermy & Art, which is the only entity in Singapore selling preserved specimens and providing a suite of preservation services commercially to the public.

His wife, Vivian Tham, 29, a trained taxidermist, does the main work of eternally preserving people's pets and the delicate dead specimens they bring.

The insects and animals are showcased in frames and glass cases, with some adorned with flowers and crystals.

Taxidermy is the art of preserving an animal's body via mounting (over an armature) or stuffing for the purpose of display or study.

Mr Jivan told tabla! that mostly bereaved owners who wish to immortalise their pets in lifelike forms seek their service.

Also people who find wild animal carcasses as well as dead insects and butterflies.

Some even bring flowers which were used to celebrate momentous occasions such as engagements and weddings.

"The most common pets we receive are hamsters, but we do often receive cats and dogs too," said Ms Vivian.

People often opt for taxidermy because pets play important roles in their lives - with some more reliant on their pets for emotional support and companionship than others.

Psychologist Narasimman Tivasiha Mani said the depth of the connection between a person and his pet is deep and complex.

"When someone loses that kind of relationship or attachment, it can be traumatising. Taxidermy is one of the ways they cope with it."

Black Crow has seen demand swell rapidly despite being open for about two years.

The business had its beginnings on Carousell in June 2020, before it was incorporated as a company with a studio at Chinatown's Pearl's Hill Terrace in August last year.

Ms Vivian and Mr Jivan are strict on the animals they can accept.

"We maintain a strict no-kill policy," she said.

"We only accept animals which are dead. We also do not deal with endangered species and do not accept any human body parts."

Ms Vivian revealed that the time it takes to finish an order depends on the size and type of the animal.

"Insects can take up to a week, more complex animals require several months," she said.

"Among the most challenging animals I had to work with are snakes. Many people do not know that snakes are vertebrates with extremely complex spine joints.

"Fishes are also surprisingly difficult to taxidermise, particularly arowanas, whose scales the Chinese believe carry lucky numbers and so have to be preserved in minute detail."

Ms Vivian, who initially wanted to be a veterinarian, also said that the largest animal she has handled is a horse, which she stuffed in Malaysia.

Retail prices at Black Crow vary, based on the species, size, preservation method and design.

Preserving a small bird, hamster or rat could take up to three months and would typically cost $200.

A bird would cost $280, while a rabbit $500. Cats and dogs, which take more than four months to stuff, cost $1,750 for the first five kilograms.

Every additional kilo costs $100.

Specimens displayed in glass domes can cost from $135 for a crow skull to $800 for a viper skeleton.

Ms Vivian, who was born and raised in Kuching, Sarawak, has always been fascinated by animals.

She did her bachelor's in zoology at Universiti Malaya Sarawak and went on to complete her master's in pathology, when she learnt the basics of taxidermy by working on human cadavers.

The couple met six years ago when Ms Vivian was working part-time in a retail store in Johor Baru during her holidays.

Mr Jivan, who is from JB and did his schooling in Singapore and higher studies in Australia, was a visiting customer.

"Jivan has always been fascinated by my interest in animals. Even when my interest turned to taxidermy, he did not flinch," said Ms Vivian.

The couple moved to Singapore after getting married two years ago. They are now permanent residents.

The pair decided to start a taxidermy business in Singapore after months of market research.

"Overseas markets are vastly different," said Ms Vivian.

"The research we did gave us only a basic level of preparation. We then decided to take the plunge."

Mr Jivan attributes his coolness while working with carcasses to his desire to learn and an open mind.

"Learning from my wife has also enabled me to understand the business' needs better," he said.

The couple strive to keep the cost of their products and services as low as possible to enable more people to appreciate taxidermy.

"Even when people come by only to look around, we do our best to explain to them the products we have on display," said Mr Jivan.

"Our store also serves as a gallery at times."

They also hold regular workshops.

"We have a diverse crowd attending, from children to retirees," said Mr Jivan. "Children feel more comfortable handling insects after attending our workshop."

The couple are enthused by the appreciation they are receiving as private collectors are flocking to their shop, with the dearth of commercial taxidermists in Singapore leading to pent-up demand over the years.

"It is a gorgeous and super cool place," said customer Xavenfu on the shop's website.

"There is nowhere else in Singapore quite like this. I would come again!"

Another customer, Sylvester S, said "it was a very therapeutic experience for me and my wife".

He added: "Vivian and her husband are both very friendly and patient in guiding us through the entire workshop. Thank you so much!"

Black Crow has been assisting local and regional research institutes and universities with their research work.

"Several artists have also come to do sketches, especially of insects like butterflies which rapidly move when alive," said Ms Vivian.

The couple pointed out that their business may not be to everyone's taste.

"Some people think that this is wrong and the bodies of dead animals should be left alone," said Ms Vivian.

"However, our stance is that taxidermy is best viewed as a tool for learning about nature."

The pair are eyeing possibilities to expand their business, including collaborating with nature groups and international schools.

Soon, they will integrate more technologies, like 3D printing, and explore other preservation techniques, including diaphonisation, which entails dyeing the bones and cartilage and rendering the muscles transparent.

They are also developing a structured, crash course in taxidermy - for beginners to learn animal anatomy, practise dissection and take home a mounted piece.

janark@sph.com.sg

"Some people think that this is wrong and the bodies of dead animals should be left alone. However, our stance is that taxidermy is best viewed as a tool for learning about nature."

- Ms Vivian Tham