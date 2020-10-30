Overcoming pain through art

K. JANARTHANAN

Homemaker Meenakshi Ram has been suffering from chronic body pain (fibromyalgia) and a weak heart for nearly a decade.

The pandemic made her a virtual prisoner at home.

Mrs Meenakshi, 52, who needs a defibrillator machine for her weak heart, was told by doctors to stay at home and not go out because ill health made her more vulnerable to disease and infection.

But instead of feeling trapped, she gave free rein to her creativity, sculpting 420 miniature clay models of international dishes in time for the Navaratri celebrations recently.

"I have a studio in my room where I work at a slow pace," said Mrs Meenakshi.

Next to her traditional six-stepped golu, a display of traditional icons and dolls, she laid out several intricately-made vegetarian food models.

These ranged from familiar Indian dishes such as thosai, pongal and bonda and Singaporean delicacies like ice kachang, kueh lapis, mooncakes and pau to South American enchiladas and churros.

The choice of food as her theme was significant: During Navaratri, Goddess Durga is believed to visit her place of birth and many people celebrating the festival decorate their homes to resemble the house where she was born.

"To welcome her, people offer an elaborate feast, which I have done via these miniature models," said Mrs Meenakshi.

By creating and exhibiting clay models of international dishes, she aimed to get young people interested in the tradition of displaying golus.

"Young people will connect with traditional practices well when there are components they can relate to," she said.

Forcing them to participate or stopping them from experimenting was no way of passing down traditions, she added.

Her husband, Mr Ram V. Iyer, 56, was initially concerned about how the pandemic might affect her.

"However, seeing her efforts fructify like this fills me with happiness," said Mr Ram, a chartered accountant.

Their daughter Niranjanaa Ram, 23, a lawyer, said she is in awe of her mother's talents, which include creating Tanjore-style gold-laced paintings and Chinese drawings.

"My mother had no formal training in art but she has developed exceptional skills," said Ms Niranjanaa.

Mrs Meenakshi said she is glad that she used the circuit breaker "in a constructive way, which makes other people happy as well".

