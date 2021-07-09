Going places with logistics business

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

When Covid-19 struck Singapore last year, Mr Pravesh Hathiramani fell into rough waters.

The 23-year-old had started a business in January that year - renting out equipment for large events. He took money from his brother to buy a lorry for the venture.

Covid-19 left him trapped with unwanted inventory, delayed projects and poor cash flow. He was also stuck with his truck.

However, Mr Pravesh did not buckle under the pressure. He decided to put his resources to good use and pivoted into the logistics industry along with his friend Rahul Sharma, 23.

"After Covid hit in February last year, all I did was make one listing on Carousell about my moving services," he said.

"The response was overwhelming.

"But I still didn't want to take an additional risk and add more lorries. So, I decided to share the risk with my partner Rahul."

The duo founded Weload.sg in October last year. Within five months, they completed 1,200 deliveries, generating more than $120,000 in revenue.

The company now has eight lorries, eight drivers and eight attendants.

The drivers and attendants work on a contract basis. Weload takes a 25 per cent cut of the sales and the rest is distributed among the drivers and attendants.

Six full-time staff, including Mr Pravesh and Mr Rahul, manage the backend technology and administrative tasks.

Till the end of last month, the company did 3,500 deliveries and raked in almost $400,000 in revenue.

"It's grown so much that sometimes we can't find the time to reply to enquiries," said Mr Pravesh. "We had to hire backend staff to manage the enquiries."

Weload serves people who need to move bulky items at an affordable cost. Its website provides customers with all the information they need - such as the cost, date and time range for the delivery.

The automated system also assigns locations nearest to the drivers to maximise their efficiency. This means more deliveries are done in a day, translating to higher profits and salaries.

Weload drivers earn between $4,500 and $6,500 depending on the volume of sales for the month. The drivers are either ex-convicts or law offenders.

"We have created jobs and given these drivers a second chance," said Mr Pravesh. "They are motivated and hard working."

Weload is now planning to integrate its transportation option with major e-commerce sites.

"For example, if you buy a sofa from Shopee or Lazada, the seller has to contact a company to transport the item which is costly," said Mr Rahul. "These movers also don't provide additional services like furniture assembly.

"We are an all-in-one service. If you need to dispose of your old sofa, we can do that too.

"By getting integrated with major platforms, we will be offering a fixed price to customers."

Encouraged by their success, Mr Pravesh and Mr Rahul are keen to expand their business.

They are in the final stage of talks with NUS Angel Ventures for investment to improve technology and customer service and offer better rates.

"We are currently mainly focused on single-item furniture deliveries," said Mr Pravesh. "But, going forward, we plan to invest more of our time and money in corporate partnerships because that's where the steady income is.

"We have already secured a number of corporate contracts."

