A gold and silver at World Economics Cup

The World Economics Cup (WEC) is an international initiative for high school students interested in economics.

The annual competition held nationally and internationally attracts the participation of students from all over the world.

Four teams, made up of five students each, from GIIS SMART Campus took part in WEC 2021.

The event consisted of three stages: Fundamentals, Deep Comprehension and Thinking and Innovation.

The Fundamentals round tested each team member's basic knowledge of economic concepts, while Deep Comprehension focused on the students' on-site learning ability.

The Thinking and Innovation round required each team to look at non-economic problems and solve critical issues.

The average score was calculated at the end using all the individual scores for the first two rounds and the team score for the last round.

My team secured second place in Singapore and qualified for the international round which followed the same format.

Individual as well as team rankings were then published by the WEC.

I received a silver medal in the overall score ranking and my team was ranked fifth internationally for Thinking and Innovation.

I also received a gold medal globally for the Fundamentals round.

WEC 2021 was an enriching experience and fuelled my interest in the subject.

It allowed me to apply the economic knowledge I gained from my school coursework to real world scenarios, highlighting the significance of economics in addressing critical issues.

