'Golden opportunity' for wushu beginner

When Joanna Rekha's wushu coach asked her if she wanted to perform at this year's ChildAid concert, she jumped at the "golden opportunity".

The 11-year-old has been practising tai chi, a form of wushu, for two years since she took it up in Primary 3 as a co-curricular activity in school.

Tai chi is a Chinese martial art which is ideal for defence training, provides health benefits and helps with meditation.

"It will be my first tai chi performance. I thought it would be good exposure for me and it's also for a good cause," the soft-spoken Hong Wen School student told tabla!

Organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the theme of ChildAid 2019 is Sing! Play! Dance! This is the 15th anniversary of the charity show.

It will be held on Nov 20 and 21 at Esplanade Theatre and will showcase a multitude of child talents.

ChildAid raises funds for The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. Since the concert began in 2005, it has raised $18 million for the two funds which has helped over 175,000 children and youths.

Initially, Joanna, whose mother is Chinese and father Indian, wanted to join wushu so she could learn complex martial art routines that also involved the use of a sword.

But during the try-outs her coach deemed her more suitable to train in a slower form of tai chi because of her grace.

Her mother Diana Ng said her coach observed the way she did her warm-up exercises and realised that she could balance well. Her father, Thomas Joseph, credits his daughter's grace to her ballet experience.

"She has been learning ballet since she was three, so I believe that has helped her too," he said.

Though Joanna has fallen in love with tai chi, she still wants to learn other forms of wushu.

"I enjoy the moves and there is a reason every move or stance is such. That makes it more interesting and meaningful," said the Primary 5 student. At the ChildAid concert, Joanna will be performing a five-minute choreographed tai chi routine with five other performers to music from Kung Fu Panda.

"The performance requires us to synchronise our movements, so we have been focusing on that," said Joanna. She is both "excited and nervous" to take to the big stage.

Apart from her practice sessions in school, she also has extra lessons on Sunday at Martial House in Eunos.

She has showcased her prowess in three competitions - two inter-school competitions and the Singapore National Wushu & Sanda Championships last year, when she won silver and bronze medals.

Joanna felt "a sense of achievement" when she claimed the medals.

"Participating in competitions helps me gauge where I stand among other wushu practitioners. It helps me to improve myself," she said.

The future looks bright for Joanna who hopes to be an all-rounded wushu performer one day and showcase other forms of the martial art.

"She's graceful. Along with ballet that she loves, maybe she'll pick up bharatanatyam too one day," said her father with a laugh.

Catch ChildAid 2019 on Nov 20 and 21 at 8pm at the Esplanade Theatre. Tickets, priced at $38, $28 and $18, are available at Sistic.