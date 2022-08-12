Gopinath Pillai conferred for public service

Veteran diplomat and former Indian Heritage Centre advisory board chairman Gopinath Pillai (right), 84, was conferred the Distinguished Service Order for his long record of public service.

The former ambassador-at-large facilitated greater synergy and interaction between India and Singapore.

As chairman of the Institute of South Asian Studies at National University of Singapore from 2004 to 2021, Mr Pillai played a leading role in fostering Singapore-India relations by building up deep knowledge on India.

He was also involved in various organisations that played a key role in Singapore's social development, and held roles such as chairman of the Hindu Advisory Board from 1990 to 1999, and founding chairman of NTUC FairPrice Co-operative from 1983 to 1993.

The late Mr Subaraj Rajathurai, a wildlife consultant and well-known conservationist, was conferred the Public Service Medal (Posthumous). Mr Subaraj died in October 2019, aged 56.

His wife, former nurse Shamla Subaraj, said she and her two sons are deeply appreciative of the award.

"It is surreal - I know he did a lot for Singapore, especially for eco-tourism. He would be chuffed if he is listening from up there," she said.

"He made his passion his work. It resonated with him as he was very passionate when it came to wildlife, and he lived his life fighting for the wildlife and being a voice for the animals."

The Straits Times