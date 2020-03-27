Government pumps in $48b more to fight Covid-19 fallout

The Government is setting aside a further $48.4 billion to support businesses, workers and families as Singapore grapples with an unprecedented crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes on top of the $6.4 billion in measures that it announced just over a month ago to cushion the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak.

In all, Singapore is dedicating nearly $55 billion to combat the coronavirus - about 11 per cent of its GDP, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Thursday when he unveiled the Supplementary Budget.

Mr Heng told Parliament: "This is a landmark package and a necessary response to a unique situation."

The additional $48 billion amounts to nearly half of the Government's $106 billion Budget for 2020. It is also more than double the $20.5 billion Resilience Package announced in the 2009 Budget to tackle the global financial crisis.

Mr Heng said President Halimah Yacob has given her in-principle support to draw up to $17 billion from the country's past reserves to fund part of this $48 billion "Resilience Budget".

This is only the second time Singapore has drawn on its national reserves to fund special Budget measures.

The first time was during the 2009 global financial crisis, when then President S R Nathan approved a draw of $4.9 billion to fund support measures.

Describing the coronavirus pandemic as an "unprecedented crisis of a highly complex nature", Mr Heng said: "In economic terms alone, this will likely be the worst economic contraction since independence.

"This extraordinary situation calls for extraordinary measures."

The Resilience Budget focuses on three key areas, Mr Heng said. First, to save jobs, support workers and protect livelihoods. Second, to help businesses overcome immediate challenges. And third, to strengthen economic and social resilience so the country can emerge intact and stronger.

Mr Heng noted that the coronavirus outbreak has impacted broad swathes of Singapore's economy, with the aviation and tourism sectors worst hit. He said international visitor arrivals have nearly ground to a halt.

Consumer-facing sectors such as food services, retail trade and land transport have been significantly affected, he said.

As external demand falls and supply chains get disrupted, outward-oriented sectors such as manufacturing and wholesale trade have also been hit, he added.

Covid-19, Mr Heng said, is a defining challenge for Singapore - one that will test its social cohesion and pyschological resilience.

"The Government will take all the social and economic measures we need to keep our people safe, keep our economy running and prepare ourselves for the recovery," he said. "Now, more than ever, we need Singaporeans to be strong and ride through these challenges together."

The Straits Times