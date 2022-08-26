Govt spells out plans to safeguard family

As it repeals Section 377A of the Penal Code, the Government will make clear in the Constitution that it is Parliament's prerogative to define marriage as being between a man and a woman, and to make other pro-family policies on that basis, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday.

This is different from enshrining the definition of marriage in the highest law of the land, which some religious groups and conservative Singaporeans have pushed for. But Mr Shanmugam said the move will stave off legal challenges on the definition of marriage.

His comments, in an interview with The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao, came a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the National Day Rally that Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men, would be repealed.

In tandem, the Government would move to safeguard marriage, PM Lee said. As the law stands, he added, marriage as it is now defined can be challenged on constitutional grounds in the courts, just like Section 377A was challenged.

Religious and conservative groups, some of whom see the colonial-era law as a moral marker, welcomed this guarantee, and suggested that marriage be defined in the Constitution.

To this, Mr Shanmugam said: "The definition of marriage is not going to be in the Constitution. That's not the intention."

Instead, the Government plans to explicitly state in the Constitution that Parliament can define marriage in the way it has been defined in the Women's Charter, and can make other pro-family policies based on that definition.

This will make it difficult to challenge the definition of marriage and policies that rely on it, he said.

The Straits Times