Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda set up industry association

Ahead of possible changes to the law to give platform workers greater protections, Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda have joined forces to set up an industry association to represent digital platforms.

Breaking from the typically cut-throat competition seen among e-commerce and online service platforms, the launch of the Digital Platforms Industry Association (DPIA) on Thursday will see the three firms acting collectively to strengthen the industry's practices and raise standards, they said.

The DPIA plans to identify areas for improvement and work with the Government and other stakeholders to create solutions that "reflect the voices of its delivery partners and merchants".

It also intends to introduce an industry code of practice that will incorporate best practices and principles relating to the health and safety of food delivery workers, added the firms.

This development comes as the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers enters the latter stages of its deliberations.

Set up by the Manpower Ministry in September last year, the committee was tasked with looking for ways to better protect workers who rely on digital platforms for income, and it has been in active discussions with individual platform companies as part of its work.

"DPIA members are committed to working together to find common ground in the spirit of improving the platform ecosystem," she added, without giving further details," said a DPIA spokesman.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Grab, foodpanda and Deliveroo said the DPIA will help to consolidate the expertise of the three companies, and shape the development and growth of the digital platform industry within Singapore's economy.

The Straits Times