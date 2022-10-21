Green way to staying fashionable

Nimbu founder Kriti Gupta with her children Nia and Nivaan. PHOTO: KRITI GUPTA

A. VISHNU VARDNI

By the time Nivaan turned one, he had outgrown four sizes of clothes.

That put his mother Kriti Gupta in a fix as she found herself loaded with nearly 50kg of children's clothes that could not be worn.

So she founded Nimbu in 2020 to address the clothes wastage issue among young parents.

Nimbu is Singapore's first children's fashion brand that recycles clothes.

The brand now imports sustainably-made children's clothes from Rajasthan and buys used clothing.

Customers can use the pre-loved clothes and return them in exchange for points. The returned clothes are thoroughly cleaned and sold again.

Surviving as a startup during the pandemic was a challenge for Nimbu.

Concerns over hygiene and children's health discouraged many parents, said Mrs Gupta. But once they started using Nimbu's products and experienced the circular system, they changed their mindsets.

The circular economy is a system that targets zero-waste through sharing, reusing and recycling products for as long as possible.

One of the Nimbu-converts was Mrs Shruti Rastogi, 34. She and her husband wanted their firstborn to have the latest and best products.

Although Mrs Rastogi felt strongly about food waste, she had little awareness about clothing waste. It was only when she bought her daughter a new sharara set from Nimbu for Deepavali that she realised the effectiveness of the system in reducing wastage.

Her daughter's dress was passed to other children who got to enjoy wearing it just the same.

"Despite my relatives being sceptical about buying second-hand clothes for my daughter, I bought a used frock from Nimbu for her first birthday," said Mrs Rastogi.

"I thought it essential to expose her to sustainable practices from a young age. I feel this should be a parenting practice."

Mrs Gupta, 35, also feels that as a developed country, Singapore is relatively late to the sustainability space.

"Clothes wastage is a lifestyle issue for everyone. With greater collaboration between companies and consumers, we can help create more sustainable practices," she said.

Renting ethnic wear that are worn mostly to weddings and parties is another sustainable option offered by businesses such as Glamourdoll.

With Deepavali trends changing yearly, and heavy wedding dresses being unsuitable for other occasions, Glamourdoll hopes to offer an "infinite wardrobe" solution that is affordable and sustainable.

Importing its clothes from Pakistan and India, Glamourdoll rents out lehengas for an average of 10 times each.

After experiencing wear and tear, the dresses are usually altered to fashion smaller-sized dresses. The business has gained popularity even among people of other ethnicity.

Speaking on Glamourdoll's sustainability concept, owner Faridha Shabbar said: "The solution to clothes wastage starts with a change of mindset. It should no longer be a status symbol."

In addition to renting outfits, individuals can rent a full matching set of accessories at Glamourdoll.

For eco-warrior Christin, renting from Glamourdoll a wedding lehenga for her Indian wedding was the perfect solution.

"My Indian in-laws had many suggestions on custom-made wedding wear. I also learnt there's a tradition of safe-keeping wedding outfits and passing them down," said Ms Christin, 35.

"But since there won't be another occasion where I will wear my wedding outfit, it felt a waste of the effort that went into its craftsmanship."

Her husband rented a sherwani set from Glamourdoll for the wedding.

As the society works towards becoming greener, pre-loved clothing and sustainably-made ethnic wear are becoming more popular in Singapore.

Home-based business De Rigeur Elazo offers sari made of organic materials such as "Sungudi cotton" and more recently, banana pith.

Owner Thenmozhi Ananthan, 29, said banana pith sari comes in more unique colours when compared to silk-based sari. Banana pith sari is also lighter and hence easier to drape.

Dyed naturally by artisans from Salem in Tamil Nadu, the banana pith sari has become a hit among De Rigeur Elazo's online customers.

With organic fabrics, renting and pre-loved clothing riding the upward trench, business owners are looking to jump on the bandwagon.

This only means more options for consumers, who are becoming increasingly environment-conscious.

vishnuv@sph.com.sg