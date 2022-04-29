Growth outlook for 2022 dented but not derailed by war

The mayhem caused by the war in Ukraine has dented trade-dependent Singapore's growth outlook but its major easing of Covid-19 curbs will allow the economy to pick up some of the slack, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday.

MAS, hence, maintained its forecast for the Singapore economy to grow by between 3 per cent and 5 per cent this year, barring further disruptions caused by the Ukraine war or a severe worsening of the pandemic.

Judge reverses decision to redact names of trainee lawyers who cheated in exam

The identities of six aspiring lawyers who had cheated in the 2020 Bar examination have been disclosed, after High Court judge Choo Han Teck on Wednesday reversed his decision to redact their names.

This followed an application by the Attorney-General for the judge to rescind his earlier orders to redact their names and seal the court files to prevent third parties from viewing them. The application was supported by the Law Society.

The six are Monisha Devaraj, Kushal Atul Shah, Sreeraam Ravenderan, Lynn Kuek Yi Ting, Matthew Chow Jun Feng and Lionel Wong Choong Yoong.

Singapore steps up hiring of foreign labour in Q1 of 2022

Faced with a manpower crunch, employers here are stepping up their hiring of foreign labour as Singapore peels back Covid-19 border curbs.

Non-resident employment picked up pace in the first-quarter of this year, mainly driven by the hiring of work-permit holders in the construction sector, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

The ministry said this hiring of non-resident workers formed the bulk of Singapore's total employment growth in Q1.

NUH probe finds 2-hour wait did not contribute to miscarriage

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has completed its review of the National University Hospital's (NUH) investigation into the case involving a patient who suffered a miscarriage at the hospital.

On Wednesday, MOH said the processes and communications did not contribute to the miscarriage but there were gaps that needed to be addressed.

More inspections to be carried out after 16 workplace deaths this year

More workplace safety inspections will be conducted this quarter after 16 workplace deaths were recorded this year, with seven taking place this month alone.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said on Thursday that this month's death toll has been the worst since February last year.

The Ministry of Manpower is devoting more resources to conduct 25 per cent more inspections this quarter compared with the last, he added.

SCDF officers rappel down shaft to rescue 3 passengers trapped in lift

Three people who were trapped in a lift at Junction 10 mall were rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers on Tuesday.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that the three were rescued through a system of pulleys and ropes from a lift that was stuck between the second and fourth floors of the mall at 1 Woodlands Road.

The lift does not serve the third floor.