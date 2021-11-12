Guide to achieve inner peace and bliss

Atmasiddhi Shastra, a book launched in Singapore last Saturday by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), is appropriate for the current Covid-19 times as people are feeling regressive, empty and lacking direction.

A poetic masterpiece of 142 verses, it covers a profound yet logical dialogue between an enlightened guide and disciple about the goal of human existence and suggests the path to achieve self-realisation, inner peace and bliss.

"Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's translation of the text into English from the original Gujarati and his commentary offering explanations for each of the 142 verses with clarity is a boon to me," said Dr Foo Check Woo.

The adjunct associate professor at the National University of Singapore launched the book at the Singapore Jain Religious Society premises along with India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran, SRMD Singapore president Mayur Ghelani, Singapore Jain Religious Society president Parresh Timbadia, Singapore Gujarati Society president Biren Desai and Inter-Religious Organisation president Rajesh Shah.

"The six spiritual truths mentioned in the book are relevant to all of us regardless of religion or creed. In that sense, I'm very privileged to have read the book," added Dr Foo.

The six fundamental truths based on the six schools of philosophy are among the thoughts composed in Gujarati by Shrimad Rajchandraji (1867-1901), a Jain mystic, philosopher, scholar, reformer and Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual guide, in the late 19th century at the age of 28. But the essence and wisdom are relevant to address today's problems.

"What appealed to me was that Shrimadji did not claim the book provides all answers or the ultimate truth as is often misunderstood," said Mr Kumaran, who was the guest of honour. "For him this was a brief introduction of the principles or what we call in mathematics basic statement of axioms and theorems on the basis of which ideas can be built. That speaks about his humility and profound wisdom."

The English translation of the verses and explanations were done by Pujya Rakeshji, 55, a spiritual visionary, scholar of Jainism and ardent devotee of Rajchandraji who founded the SRMD, which is a spiritual movement for inner transformation through wisdom, meditation and selfless service.

It is headquartered in Dharampur, a town in southern Gujarat, India.

"Atmasiddhi Shastra weaves scriptural testimony with a scientific approach, philosophy with practicality, doctrine with devotion and logic with love," said Mr Ghelani.

"It covers every step of the path, with milestones of progress, warnings of pitfalls and perils and a vivid glimpse of the final destination. It's a guidebook for those in search of their everlasting nature."

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Published by HarperCollins, Atmasiddhi Shastra is available for purchase at Amazon.sg or https://tinyurl.com/ Atmasiddhi-PreOrder ($15 + $5 for delivery). For more details, please e-mail singapore@srmd.org