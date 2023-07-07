Hawkers struggle with inflation

Indian hawkers in Singapore are in a dilemma: They need to make enough money to survive but at the same time keep prices low to retain customers.

This is proving to be a tall order for them given that inflation remains high.

"We do not wish to raise prices," said Mr Ramesh, the 50-year-old owner of the Chintamani Indian food stall which has been in operation at Serangoon North for six years.

"We do not seek to maximise profit at this period as many of our customers are regulars and we have close relationships with them. But we often have no choice but to increase prices to make ends meet."

He recently increased the price of his roti prata from $1.10 to $1.30, briyani from $6 to $6.50 and mee goreng from $3.50 to $4.

Mr Mohideen Abdul Rahim, 42, a mee goreng hawker at Senja Road, acknowledged that the Government did what it could during the Covid-19 pandemic to help the hawkers.

"But the rising prices of ingredients are hitting us hard. I'm focusing on service standards to mollify customers," he lamented.

"After all, no one would like to buy bad food from grumpy food sellers even at the lowest of prices."

As customers gripe about rising food prices, fuelled by higher rents and the cost of ingredients, hawkers are looking at ways to keep the cost of their dishes affordable and make decent profits in the bargain.

The good news for them is that the pace of price increases has begun to slow, though overall inflation remained above 5 per cent in May.

Core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs and more accurately reflects the expenses of Singapore households, rose 4.7 per cent from May 2022.

Both figures are showing a downward trend.

But the hawkers face another problem: The Government has announced a hike in service and conservancy charges for 27 markets and hawker centres next year.

According to global database company CEIC Data, the average price of plain roti prata per piece was $1.28 in April this year, up 1 cent from the previous month.

The Makan Index 2.0, a study by the Institute of Policy Studies, showed that a combination of one plain prata and one egg prata was the most affordable dish in Singapore, at $2.97.

The survey indicated that the hawkers focus on quality while trying to maintain prices in the face of rising inflation.

"I always make it a point to use fresh ingredients to make my food both tasty and healthy," said stallholder Vijaya Ramesh, 42.

He has not increased the prices of roti prata variations sold at his stall at Ci Yuan Food Centre in Hougang Avenue 9 but raised the cost of his chicken briyani from $5.50 to $6.50.

Stall owner Palani Pandi, 46, of Taman Jurong Food Centre, said that about 40 per cent of his customers are price-sensitive as they are from the low-income group.

"I am simply unable to say that I can depend on food quality alone for profit," he said.

"A bulk of my customers would be forced to find alternatives if I cannot maintain affordability."

Customers told tabla! they were unhappy with the price hikes, although some also acknowledged the pressure faced by the hawkers.

Lorry driver Mohammed Sajjudeen, 54, who typically has all his meals at hawker centres, was displeased.

But trainer Abdul Majeed, 57, understood the situation and said that increased prices would not deter him from patronising his favourite mee goreng stall.

A spokesman for FairPrice Group, which has more than 100 food outlets island-wide, said: "We survey prices around the heartlands regularly as we aim to ensure that every Kopitiam Corner stall sells affordable meals.

"Our coffee shop concept Kopitiam Corner, which aims at providing affordable meals has budget meal options that cost $3-$3.50. In addition, our 33 Rice Garden Stalls also offer concessionary meals."

Observers said that customers, too, would have to come to terms with the inevitable.

Associate Professor of Economics Walter Theseira, who heads the Master of Management (Urban Transportation) programme at Singapore University of Social Sciences, said that hawker centres have been cheap largely because costs, especially the earnings of hawkers and assistants, have been very low.

He said that it is not tenable anymore to have an underclass of Singaporeans earning low wages in such jobs, as policy changes to raise wages of lower income Singaporeans shows.

"One must expect that hawkers' earnings grow with the economy - and indeed, should grow faster than the average, because hawkers and their workers are often below-average earners. We should expect hawker food prices to rise," he said.

According to the National Youth Council's On My Way platform, hawkers were earning an average of $2,500 in 2020. Glassdoor.sg reported that the figure is the same for 2023.

Economist Song Seng Wun said the increases in food prices have not all been passed on to customers, with many hawkers using techniques like reducing ingredients or portion sizes to keep prices stable.

"The good thing is global food prices have stabilised and recently come off (earlier highs). Hopefully the rate of increase will now moderate," he said.

