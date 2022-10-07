HDB resale prices climb 1.2%

Prices of Housing Board resale flats climbed for the 27th consecutive month in September, with a record 45 units changing hands for at least $1 million in a month.

HDB resale flat prices grew at a faster pace of 1.2 per cent in September, compared with August's 0.4 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

The exuberant HDB resale market, even in the face of rising interest rates, has prompted a fresh round of property curbs aimed at cooling the public housing market.

This includes a 15-month wait-out period for private property downgraders who wish to buy a HDB resale flat, and more stringent criteria in assessing home buyers' loan amounts.

Analysts said the full effects of the measures, which kicked in on Sept 30, will take some time to be reflected in flat prices and transaction volume, but are widely expected to moderate demand for larger units and cool prices.

This is because deals that were finalised at the end of September will be reflected only in the later part of October and November, as it takes about eight weeks to process an HDB resale application and complete the transaction, said One Global Group senior analyst Mohan Sandrasegeran.

Hence the full effect of the measures will likely be seen in figures from only December and onwards.

The curbs came as HDB resale prices increased by 7.8 per cent in the first-nine months of 2022, fuelled by hot money from private property downgraders flowing into the HDB resale market, coupled with pandemic-related disruptions in the construction sector.

Of the 45 million-dollar flats sold in September, 17 were executive apartments and maisonettes, up from the five such transactions in August, an analysis from Huttons Asia showed.

The Straits Times