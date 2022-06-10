HDB resale prices rise for 23rd straight month

Prices for Housing Board resale flats edged up for the 23rd consecutive month in May even as fewer units changed hands, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX.

In May, Pasir Ris and Woodlands recorded their first million-dollar HDB resale flats.

A 189 sq m executive flat in Woodlands Street 83 changed hands for $1.04 million, while a 189 sq m executive flat in Woodlands Street 81 sold for $1.03 million.

A 189 sq m executive maisonette in Pasir Ris Street 13 changed hands for $1,138,888.

The most expensive HDB flat to date is a $1.4 million deal lodged last month for a five-room 113 sq m HDB flat in Henderson Road with a remaining lease of around 96 years.

Thirty HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million in May, an increase from the 22 such deals recorded in April.

Such million-dollar flats comprise 1.4 per cent of the total resale volume in May, the data showed.

As at Thursday, there have been at least 145 million-dollar HDB flat transactions this year.

Last month, HDB resale prices rose 0.5 per cent, a slower pace compared with the 1.1 per cent seen in April, data showed.

Compared with May last year, prices are up by 11 per cent. Price growth was observed across the board in all flat types and in both mature and non-mature estates.

However, the number of HDB flats transacted last month dropped to 2,156 units, a 5.1 per cent decrease from April's 2,273 units.

Analysts said demand may have been diverted to the attractive Build-To-Order launches in May, which had projects in Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh.

The Straits Times