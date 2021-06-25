HDB terraced house in Whampoa sold for record $1.268 million

A 49-year-old Housing Board terraced house in Whampoa was sold for $1.268 million this month, making it the most expensive HDB resale unit to change hands, in what has already been a record year for million-dollar flats.

It overtook the previous top spot of $1.258 million set by a five-room flat in The Pinnacle@Duxton last September.

Till Monday, 99 HDB resale flats have sold for at least $1 million this year, the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a year on record. Among these, 12 were transacted this month.

This brings the total number of million-dollar flats to 401 since the first such transaction in 2012.

In the latest transaction, the 210 sq m unit at Block 39 Jalan Bahagia is a two-storey, landed corner terraced unit - which are rare attributes in public housing.

It is marked as a three-room maisonette by the HDB, although 10 years ago, the sellers had gutted and remodelled the house to carve out four bedrooms and two toilets - an overhaul which cost close to $250,000.

The unit's 99-year lease started in 1972 and had a balance of 50 years and one month when it was sold.

The Straits Times