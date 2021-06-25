HDB terraced house in Whampoa sold for record $1.268 million

25 Jun 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 25 Jun 2021 08:51

A 49-year-old Housing Board terraced house in Whampoa was sold for $1.268 million this month, making it the most expensive HDB resale unit to change hands, in what has already been a record year for million-dollar flats.

It overtook the previous top spot of $1.258 million set by a five-room flat in The Pinnacle@Duxton last September.

Till Monday, 99 HDB resale flats have sold for at least $1 million this year, the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a year on record. Among these, 12 were transacted this month.

This brings the total number of million-dollar flats to 401 since the first such transaction in 2012.

In the latest transaction, the 210 sq m unit at Block 39 Jalan Bahagia is a two-storey, landed corner terraced unit - which are rare attributes in public housing.

It is marked as a three-room maisonette by the HDB, although 10 years ago, the sellers had gutted and remodelled the house to carve out four bedrooms and two toilets - an overhaul which cost close to $250,000.

The unit's 99-year lease started in 1972 and had a balance of 50 years and one month when it was sold.

The Straits Times

 
 
Article Paywall 1
தடையற்ற சேவையைப் பெற, சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்.
தொடக்க சலுகை - தனிநபர் பயன்பாட்டுக்கு மாதத்திற்கு $4.90 மட்டுமே! (ஒப்பந்தம் கிடையாது)
 
 
 
 
நாங்கள் தரமான செய்திகளை வழங்கவும் இந்த வட்டாரத்தில் தமிழ் வாசகர்களின் எண்ணிக்கையை அதிகரிக்கவும், நீங்கள் சந்தா சேர்வது உதவும்.
இன்றே சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்!
 
இன்னும் ஒரு செய்தியை இலவசமாக வாசிக்க
தடையற்ற சேவைக்கு சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள். TM Icon
X

அதற்குள்ளாகவா? இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!

அதற்குள்ளாகவா?
இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!