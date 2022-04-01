He feeds and transports Ukrainan refugees

S. VICKNESWARY

While legions of foreigners have taken up arms on behalf of Ukraine, a Singaporean man travelled to Poland to offer assistance to refugees from the war-torn country.

Mr Priveen Suraj Santhakumar has been helping humanitarian groups along the Poland-Ukraine border over the past week, feeding Ukrainians who are fleeing the fighting and crossing into Poland.

"There are many refugees fleeing Ukraine and crossing the checkpoints to enter Poland," the 34-year-old told tabla!

"Many among them are children. They spend at least five days walking to the border. Many of them go without food for several days. My duty is to prepare hot meals and serve them. "

Mr Priveen flew from Singapore to Warsaw, Poland's capital, on March 24.

He has since been volunteering with the Rotary Club of Poland, transporting Ukrainian refugees into Poland and serving them meals. He travelled to the town of Lviv in Ukraine to help transport Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

"We drove eight hours from Warsaw to Lviv to transport about 100 refugees to Poland," he said.

"I met a teenager with two younger siblings who had journeyed from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to Lviv. Their parents stayed on to fight the Russian troops.

"The siblings had no money or food. We found them huddled in an abandoned shophouse in Lviv and helped bring them to Poland."

For Mr Priveen, who runs a cleaning business, this is his first humanitarian mission overseas.

He previously volunteered with several local organisations and supported Singapore's Covid-19 operations as a locum nurse.

But the experience did not quite prepare him physically and mentally for the harsh realities of the humanitarian crisis in Poland.

"It is freezing cold in Poland. The temperature is about 2 deg C. I am trying to keep warm while trying to help the refugees," said Mr Priveen.

"They are constantly streaming in and the volunteer groups are short-handed. We are continually working round the clock to prepare hot meals and beverages for the refugees.

"I have talked to many refugees. Most crossed into Poland on foot and had to wait at the border for almost 12 hours while their papers were processed by the Polish authorities.

"We are working very hard to ensure everyone has a meal before they carry on with their journey in the cold."

Mr Priveen is happy that he is able to serve the refugees. But he pointed out that this self-funded trip, with some help from family and friends, almost did not happen.

He tested positive for Covid-19 the day before he was scheduled to fly to Poland on March 14.

"I was disappointed when I found out about my test result but I knew that would not deter me from travelling," he said.

"I decided I would fly out as soon as I recovered. I used the recovery period to do more research and connect with volunteer organisations in Poland."

Mr Priveen's family and friends have been a source of support and encouragement.

"My mother was keen on tagging along but I knew that with her health problems, she would not be able to handle the travel and the weather. So I advised her to stay back," he said.

"My father underwent a surgery recently and when I was mulling over my decision to go to Poland, my mother and two younger brothers encouraged me to carry on and gave me reassurance.

"My friends provided me monetary support for the trip, which helped me get winter clothes and supplies."

Mr Priveen made up his mind to travel to Poland after a video call to a Ukrainian family seeking refuge in the basement.

"They were a family of four, with aged parents and two daughters in their 20s," he said.

"They were stuck in their basement with some canned food and bottled water. Unsure of what was happening outside, they were visibly terrified and disoriented.

"They shared their story of being cooped up without running water and not knowing what was happening outside. They also shared accounts of their friends and families leaving their homes and the lives they had built to escape the war.

"It was at that point that I decided I could do my part."

As a member of the International Federation of Liberal Youth (IFLRY), Mr Priveen wanted to find out more about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and do whatever he could to help.

IFLRY, which is based in Brussels, Belgium, aims to promote liberalism and globalise freedom.

He contacted the Embassy of Ukraine in Singapore to find out how he could contribute.

The embassy staff advised him that while it was unsafe to travel to the country given the ongoing conflict, Mr Priveen could consider travelling to neighbouring European countries to offer support to Ukrainian refugees who were streaming across the borders.

"It was not my intention to take up arms to fight alongside the Ukrainian people," he said.

"As a former staff nurse, my desire was to travel to Ukraine to offer medical assistance. But that involved countless paperwork.

"So I decided to travel to Poland to extend my assistance to humanitarian groups that were helping with the refugee situation."

When asked if it would have been easier to donate money to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Mr Priveen said: "We lead a very comfortable and cushy lifestyle in Singapore. We have the mindset that our duty is done once we make a donation.

"Sometimes, we need a wake-up call by experiencing situations beyond our comfort zone. I hope my experience will allay the fears people might have and encourage them to get directly involved."

Mr Priveen intends to spend at least one month in Poland to do humanitarian work.

He also hopes to raise funds to purchase essential items such as blankets, toiletries, sanitary products and food for the refugees.

vicneswarys@sph.com.sg

"We lead a very comfortable and cushy lifestyle in Singapore. We have the mindset that our duty is done once we make a donation. Sometimes, we need a wake-up call by experiencing situations beyond our comfort zone. I hope my experience will allay the fears people might have and encourage them to get directly involved."

- Priveen Suraj Santhakumar