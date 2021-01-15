The healing power of quarantine

ROHIT BRIJNATH

Sixty-something years ago, in a communist state in Europe, a friend's father was imprisoned as a young man. For a few years he was held in solitary confinement, alone in a room where the lights were never switched off, rescued only by a game. In his head, he played chess.

It's a sobering and necessary image I carry with me for two weeks in room 204 in the Park Regis hotel. I have twin beds, an exercise mat and fine whisky. Nope, quarantine is anything but jail. Isolation is not necessarily imprisonment.

Back after 71 days in India with my unwell mother, my hotel room is an escape from India's din, a refuge from conversation, a decompression chamber, a place to meditate on parents, to absorb Barack Obama's masterful book. Yes, what can I say: I love quarantine.

Herded efficiently into a bus at the airport; hotel room assigned; food of my choice (no seafood please) delivered punctually outside the door by friendly staff; chauffeured in my last days to a testing facility - quarantine is an efficient, restoring retreat.

My head is shaved anyway but I feel like a monk. On my window pane a butterfly settles after a hiccuping flight and a squirrel squints suspiciously at me. The calm of quiet cannot be overstated.

I feel well protected here, by god and government. In the corner, a stately minaret of the Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka rises amidst the trees. In front the Ministry of Manpower frowns down at me.

In two fattening weeks I have been sent the following: biscuits, chocolate, yogurt, mousse, a disco bulb (don't ask), beer, almond milk, coffee, a thermometer, books, a sponge, dishwashing liquid, towels, Weetabix, a steak, a burger, moisturising cream, a dosa, a pedestal fan, chips, cheese, mints, parathas and wipes.

At this point, you may feel the need to ask two questions: Are you so rich in friends? Or am I so pitiful?

The hotel staff evidently cannot feel my pleasure and are clearly - and correctly - worried about everyone's mental state. With a thoughtfulness that is touching (and amusing), they send me - with my meals - tips to improve my English pronunciation, jokes, brain teasers and feel-good cards.

"Stay positive", one card rightly suggests. "We are here with you till the very end", another ominously declares. But my favourite is "Every champion was once a contender that refused to give up". Rumour has it that our old pal Rocky said it.

It is strange to live in your own city at another address. A case of almost home. People might feel dislocated, but I am intrigued. Hotel rooms anyway remind me of Maya Angelou, the writer, who told George Plimpton in an interview that she "kept a hotel room in every town" she lived in. It's where, lying across a bed, with a bottle of sherry, a dictionary, an ashtray and a Bible nearby, she would arrive at 6.30am and write.

I also write every day, but what quarantine allows me to do is to daydream, to be stuck inside and yet wander the world in my head. We need no one's permission to adventure.

My room has a bay window with a cushion stretching the length of it. For two weeks I lie on it. There are bushes six feet away, a tree at 25 feet, and when I put my head near the glass I feel I am leaning into the outdoors.

I wonder about Neil Armstrong, hurtling towards the moon. Like him, I can't step out of my door, though - bad pun alert - the gravity of our situations is slightly different. According to Nasa, the conical command module, which housed the Apollo 11 crew, had "a maximum diameter of 3.9m at its base and a height of 3.65m". My room feels bigger.

Quarantine, of all things, makes me think of space: not the stars up there, but down here where we live. My room is compact but I am understanding how relative the idea of small is. Privilege sometimes can be measured.

For 18 of his 27 years in prison, Nelson Mandela lived in a cell in Robben Island which in some estimates was nine feet by seven feet. It is a lot of days in a very little space and yet it did not dent his humanity. It is here that he read Invictus, the poem written by William Ernest Henley, who was in a hospital recovering from tuberculosis when he wrote these lines:

In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Space intrigues me - the amount we have, what we need, what people can survive in, what they choose. So I read about fishermen who survived for 25 days in a box used to store fish and submariners who live in what is effectively an elongated, metal trunk. In Das Boot, the epic film on submariners, a ship captain asks one of them, "What's it like down there?" Replies the submariner: "It's quiet."

A Tokyo capsule hotel, I discover, can be 1.2m x 2m x 1m. Life in miniature, Japanese style. A soldier from that land, Yokoi Shoichi, hid in the jungles of Guam for over 27 years, well after World War II was over, living in an underground room he dug which was three feet high and nine feet long. On little, humans survive.

But perhaps no one finds adventure in a tight space like spelunkers, who choose to slither through the stony canals of the earth. These cavers inch through places where light never arrives and as Mark Jenkins evocatively wrote in National Geographic: "This is an ancient, undisturbed darkness, a darkness that has been here since the dawn of the world."

The ringing phone breaks my reverie. It's my daily call from the authorities to check my identity and whereabouts. It is a polite reminder that this is serious business, a land kept safe only through the rigours of discipline.

By the time you read this I will be home in Yio Chu Kang, almost three months since a phone call about my mother's stroke unbalanced my world. A whirlwind of forms, travel, oxygen concentrators, catheters followed and I needed this hotel room at journey's end to replenish myself.

Stillness has a healing quality. Silence restores equanimity. Some evenings, sitting by the window, the gentle strains of the azan, the call to prayer, would curl through the darkness and filter into my room. It moved me deeply for it was the sound of faith. And, in whatever form, we all need it now.

