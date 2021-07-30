Healthy minds, healthy youth

ASAD LATIF

The traumatic incident at River Valley High School, where a 16-year-old allegedly killed his schoolmate, 13, raises the issue of mental health in the most disturbing of ways. It was reported that the older boy had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after he attempted suicide.

Without commenting on the facts of this case, which is before the courts, it is possible to examine the urgency of the issue of psychological well-being among the young generally.

The first lesson to be drawn perhaps is that blaming mental health problems on the pressures of a competitive education system, in an urban setting where social anonymity prevails, is to cast the analytical net too wide. Such pressures exist in many places and children there manage to handle stress and excel at their studies at the same time. Indeed, that is largely the case in Singapore, which is why the current case is so shocking.

Rather, it would make sense to see how parents, teachers and peers could come together to help vulnerable children before they cross the line to self-harm or the harming of others.

For parents, the key is to see the world in their children and not their children in the world. No parent wants her child to fail - failure being the ticket to a lesser role in the world of study, work and success. However, it is far more important for parents to see the world which exists in the minds of children and to ensure that the world does not fail them by asking too much and giving them too little.

To put it simply, "success" must be a function of healthy childhood and youth, and not the other way around. Imagine the sense of self-confidence and self-worth that is produced when a child is reassured that her parents do not judge her by what others do but by what she can and wishes to do.

I remember a line from the writings of the public intellectual Noam Chomsky in which he describes his foundational years in a school which taught him to compete with himself, not with others. That is what he grew up to do: Compete with himself harder and harder and so set the bar higher for others, from his academic field, Linguistics, to his public interventions in American and international politics.

Mental problems do not occur in a vacuum. They are likely to be caused or exacerbated by a feeling of existential loneliness in youth living among adults who are not close enough emotionally for the young to confide in them. Parents must be the first line of defence. Indeed, if that defence works, the problems might be nipped in the bud.

But parents are not always capable of doing what they know they should do. They are under stress themselves from work (or unemployment) or from efforts to manage marital relationships characterised by high spousal expectations. No human but the most irresponsible and worthless specimens of the species would abrogate his parental responsibilities willingly. So, let us not demonise parents.

But, if they fail to provide the first line of defence, it falls on teachers (and counsellors) and peers to form a protective ring around vulnerable youth. I have always seen teachers as being a second set of parents, sufficiently detached from their students to be impartial academic arbiters but sufficiently caring of them personally to ensure that school serves as an extension of home.

Teachers, too, are under pressure to perform, to teach, to ensure that high academic standards are met or exceeded, to get students to observe protocols of discipline and good behaviour, and so on. However, they would be among the first to observe behavioural and other changes that point to mental problems among their flock.

I am certain that most teachers and counsellors do their best. Unfortunately, the best might not be good enough in an atmosphere where, experts say, growing up with the Internet and social media could amplify feelings of inadequacy among children and make them more vulnerable to pressure generated by global events outside their control.

Personal interactions with teachers, who can act as confidantes, could do much to assuage those feelings of inadequacy and insecurity and assure the young that they are good enough as they are. The world is full of problems, from climate change and racism to terrorism and the possibility of interstate war, but children hold the key to the solution. They have to stay calm and strong if they are to find solutions that work. They cannot become a part of the problem. Teachers possess the intellectual and moral credibility to act as mental guides for their charges.

Then there are peers. Closeness of age could create a web of family-like relationships marked by friendship, trust and a degree of playful complicity in the affairs of the adult world. Teenagers, for example, might be able to share their personal relationship problems more frankly with classmates and other young people than with parents and teachers.

Mental issues, as they arise, are more amenable to solutions provided by friends who could be facing similar challenges. Peers are a form of face-to-face society which takes the edges off the anonymity and threats that lurk online. Close friends become a kind of sibling, without the sibling rivalry that could exist at home.

Parents, teachers and friends owe Singapore's children the psychological companionship that can buffer them from mental ill health.

Asad Latif is an editorial writer for The Straits Times.