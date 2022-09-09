Help animals this Deepavali

AYAN KAMATH MEHRA

Deepavali (Oct 24 this year) celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is a time when the Indian community gives back by donating to orphanages and old folk's homes, feeding the underprivileged, supporting people with disabilities and helping anyone in need.

While many of these charitable endeavours rightfully focus on underprivileged human groups, one of the most overlooked forms of charity is acknowledging and supporting animals.

In Singapore, rapid urbanisation has led to the decline and even extinction of many native species.

The NGO Singapore Wildcat Action Group (SWAG) is putting a stop to this by supporting local species such as the leopard cat and the critically endangered Malayan tiger.

Leopard cats are apex predators that play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of our forests. Since the extinction of tigers in the 1930s, the leopard cat has become a national treasure as it is the last wildcat left on the island.

The Malayan tiger, native to the Malayan peninsula, is one of the most endangered tiger subspecies, with fewer than 200 left in the wild.

SWAG works with the Malayan Conservation Alliance For Tigers to raise awareness and money for rangers on the frontlines of conservation. The rangers help remove snares, track tigers and rebuild a healthy population in the wild.

In India, despite an abundance of natural resources and diverse wildlife, the state of many wild animals is precarious.

Wildlife SOS is an NGO that focuses on the rescue of mistreated circus or begging elephants. It frees these elephants and nurses them back to health.

They are then given a peaceful life with quality food, mental stimulation, veterinary care and the company of other elephants on the banks of the Yamuna river.

As you prepare to celebrate Deepavali, you can consider helping the animals.

Humans have crowded the Earth and grabbed more than needed at the expense of nature and other species.

You can make a difference by buying wildlife-themed greeting cards or original art from my website (www.savewildlife.art).

My art is inspired by the endangered and abused animals I support.

All sales proceeds go towards the preservation of Malayan tigers through SWAG and elephants at Wildlife SOS.

The art and cards can be shipped anywhere in Singapore or the region via post.

Ayan is a Born Free Foundation Youth Ambassador and a student at Singapore American School