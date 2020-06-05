Helping youth with mental health issues

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

She struggled with anxiety and eating disorder during her secondary school days but never thought of seeking help.

As she grew older, she began to study psychology and mental health and realised that help was available.

Last year, after she finally decided to seek medical help, she was clinically diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Today, Ms Priyahnisha, 28, is in recovery mode and spends her time counselling young people who have mental health issues and think about harming themselves or committing suicide.

"Generally, people aren't open to discussing mental health issues. Many don't understand it well, too," she said.

"Mental health problems like suicide are not the result of a split-second decision. There's a lot of thought and action behind it."

In 2015, Ms Nisha set up the Reset Right initiative, which conducts talks, personal coaching and group work on mental health issues.

She uses the platform to engage with affected people.

Ms Nisha also founded Mental ACT with her fiance Mr T. Devanantthan, 28, a social worker helping the young, in 2017.

The couple also responded to Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee's call to join a network that would work towards improving the mental well-being of young Singaporeans.

Mr Devan has dealt with mental health issues too. While studying for his A levels at Millennia Institute, he had to deal with the loss of a close friend who committed suicide.

He also had to support his mother, who has been a single parent for the past six years. He has since been working with various social service agencies.

Mental ACT now has more than 30 volunteers. It focuses on mental health awareness and support for the Indian community. It has 24-hour crisis hotlines, provides counselling and organises awareness programmes.

When the Covid-19 circuit breaker kicked in, the couple had to attend to someone with suicidal tendencies.

"During our Instagram live video sessions, this person was hinting at committing suicide. We were quite concerned," said Ms Nisha.

"For a week, Mr Devan tried to talk to the person over the phone, but the situation was not improving and we booked an appointment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

"The person was depressed and had not eaten for five days. We knew we had to act immediately."

While she tried to console the person on the phone, Mr Devan visited the individual at home and had the person admitted to IMH.

Mental ACT is now providing support to the family while monitoring the person's recovery.

"There isn't enough awareness about mental health issues in the Indian community," said Mr Devan.

"For example, some believe that mental diseases are caused by black magic spells or supernatural reasons.

"Some think that if they take medicine, they will have to depend on it for their entire life.

"That's not true. Medication helps to recover faster and people are eventually weaned off it."

Mental health issues can be triggered by several factors, including family violence, divorce, job loss and study stress, said Mr Devan.

They can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity.

Visit https://linktr.ee/mentalact for more information on Mental ACT.