Heritage gallery celebrates diaspora

A $350,000 heritage gallery, with its wall covered with a colourful mural, was inaugurated on July to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder and Hindu reformer Dayananda Saraswathi.

The event by Arya Samaj Singapore and DAV Hindi School was also to commemorate the presence of North Indians in Singapore.

The mural, one of the largest in Little India and painted by renowned Singapore artist Yip Yew Chong, measures 36m by 8m and spans two buildings at 113-114 Syed Alwi Road.

It depicts early occupations performed by the North Indians in Singapore, with images of a sepoy, an educator, a milkmaid and a dhoby washing clothes.

A scene of temple life by the ghats in Varanasi is also juxtaposed with sights of Little India, where North Indians settled.

Images of Arya Samaj Singapore, established in 1927 at a shophouse on Rowell Road, the DAV Hindi School and the Holi festival also feature in the mural.

Prominent lawyer and businessman Sat Pal Khattar launched the gallery and distributed awards honouring service to Arya Samaj.

"While the Indian Heritage Centre at Campbell Lane serves as the main showcase of Indian Heritage, it can be supported by other organisations," said Arya Samaj committee member Rajesh Rai, who is also Associate Professor and head of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore

"The process of setting up the National Heritage Board-approved gallery started in August 2022 and was completed in June this year."