He's a good boy... he'll be in heaven

Madam Rahimah Lee Abdullah with photographs of her son Mohd Ridwan (inset). Some flowers, a card of condolence and a video still of him playing his keyboard are also seen. PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG

After returning home late from the basketball court, the lanky teenage boy could usually be heard singing covers of pop songs and playing the keyboard in his room, or screaming at his laptop during gaming sessions with his friends.

This would often go on past 11pm, when his mother Madam Rahimah Lee Abdullah would be leaving for her night shift as a petrol station attendant in Pasir Ris.

But since Monday, said the 62-year-old woman, the three-room Housing Board flat in Bedok, where mother and son lived with his father and maternal grandmother, has been noticeably quieter.

She said that at about 9pm that day, a knock on the door from the police woke her up. The officers told her that her son, Mohd Ridwan, 17, had been in an accident on the basketball court. The boy later died of his injuries.

"I live a very simple life; I worked only for my son. Now I don't know who to work for," said a heartbroken Madam Rahimah, as her eyes brimmed with tears.

On Monday night, Ridwan was playing basketball with a friend at the court near Block 18 Bedok South Road when the backboard structure of the basketball hoop fell on him.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were called at about 8.45pm.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central student was unconscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital, and died at the hospital. His death certificate mentioned that the condition leading to his death was a head injury.

At his family home on Wednesday, the teenager's bunk bed was made, his numerous pairs of basketball shoes sat on a shoe rack in the living room and his notes on unmanned aircraft systems were left untouched in the bedroom he shared with the family's domestic helper, Ms Maia Ahmad.

"He wanted to be a pilot," Madam Rahimah explained, as she retrieved a near perfect report card from ITE College Central. "He was very clever. One of his friends said he was top in the class."

She narrated how her only child loved basketball so much that he would head to the court with his friends almost daily since he was in primary school.

"Every day, he would go. There was hardly a day he wouldn't go there to play," she said.

Madam Rahimah, whose husband runs a food stall, also said Ridwan had played for his school team since primary school. "He (was) tall and strong so, of course, he was very good."

Friends, family and former teachers have visited Ridwan's home and offered their condolences to Madam Rahimah, his father and grandmother.

Madam Rahimah said she wants to wait for the investigation findings before deciding whether to pursue further action on her son's death.

"It's been quiet and it's been very difficult because my son was very kind... he's a good boy, I think he will be in heaven," she said.

The Straits Times