Home alone on Deepavali

K. JANARTHANAN

Warding off Covid-19 earlier this year was a big challenge for Mr R.S. Subramaniam. Unnerved and exhausted, he has now decided to spend Deepavali alone at home.

The lead network engineer, who is fondly called Mani, had initially considered organising a small celebration with friends from work, but decided against it as he preferred to be cautious.

"People should not act as if the pandemic is totally over," he said. "We have not yet opened our borders and a careless attitude may see yet another spike in fresh cases."

The 50-year-old, who lives alone in a flat at Choa Chu Kang, was hospitalised on April 24 at Farrer Park Hospital with abdominal hernia.

While at the hospital, he developed 41 deg C fever and was subsequently diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

"During that time I experienced breathing issues and strong pain due to a throat infection," he said.

The Singaporean added that none of his family members were able to meet him as he was placed in isolation. "My mother and sister are residing at Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and my cousins were not allowed to visit me in the ICU," he said.

Being totally alone sparked fear in Mr Mani and he spoke to his mother about it.

"The experience was chilling," his mother S. Kamalam, 71, said.

"Until he got better, my daughter and I were on tenterhooks. Thankfully, he has recovered."

His condition gradually improved and he was discharged from the hospital in the third week of May.

Mr Mani, who resigned from his job after leaving the hospital, found new employment in June. Since then he has been keeping himself busy with work.

"My late cousin brother's granddaughter Thanya was born at the end of June. I have not visited her or her parents," he said, with visible sadness.

"Yet, as I am currently working with hospitals, I do not wish to endanger any of my close ones."

Mr Mani is now working for IBM at the National University Hospital.

He intends to spend Deepavali day on a long Skype call with his mother.

"The number of Covid-19 cases in India is rising. My mother lives in a neighbourhood besieged with Covid-19 patients and I am going to spend my Deepavali encouraging her to stay positive," he said.

