Homeward bound

About 1,000 Indian nationals stuck in Singapore due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be returning home on four special Air India flights from May 8 to 13.

India's national carrier is operating the flights to New Delhi (May 8), Mumbai (May 10), New Delhi (May 12) and Bengaluru (May 13) as part of a massive operation called Vande Bharat Mission, which will carry 14,800 stranded citizens home from 12 countries.

According to India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf, more than 3,500 Indian nationals are stranded in Singapore.

He told the Press Trust of India that they have registered with the High Commission to return home or seek assistance for accommodation and food.

They include students, tourists, business travellers, people on family visits, professionals whose Employment Passes have expired and their family members.

Also stranded are 55 priests who were in Singapore for a function at a Hindu temple.

These Indians are unable to return home as India banned all international commercial flights on March 22 to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Air India was set to operate the first "special ferry" from New Delhi to Singapore under the Vande Bharat Mission yesterday.

The airline said it is following the standard operating procedures and has tested its pilots and crew for Covid-19. It has also taken care of all other logistical aspects.

The Delhi-Singapore flight will be the first in 64 "ferry services" which will be operated by Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, from May 7 to 13.

These will take home stranded Indians from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Overall, more than 190,000 Indian nationals are expected to be taken home in an airlift operation that might last a couple of weeks or even longer.

India has also deployed naval ships. Two were steaming towards the Maldives' capital, Male, to evacuate some 1,000 citizens while a third vessel was heading to the UAE - home to a 3.3 million-strong Indian community.

The effort is massive.

In comparison, three decades ago, Air India led a group of airlines, including Indian Airlines and Aeroflot, which, along with the Indian Air Force, evacuated 111,711 Indians from the Gulf countries after Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990.

The 59-day operation involved 488 flights.

An Indian government statement said its embassies and high commissions were preparing lists of "distressed Indian citizens" who could board the flights and ships.

Some in Singapore are unhappy that they will have to pay for their passage and spend 14 days in quarantine on arrival.

Indians flying out of Singapore on the four Air India flights in the coming days will have to pay between $342 to $380 for an economy ticket and $836 to $1,045 for a business-class ticket.

According to an IT professional working for a consulting company in Singapore, who quit his job recently and is on the flight to Mumbai on May 10, there was also a problem in buying the tickets.

"We had to physically go to the Air India office at Peninsula Shopping Centre to buy the tickets," he said.

"An online mode would have been more convenient and ideal, given the current coronavirus situation."

He also pointed out that all those going to Mumbai will have to pay Rs4,000 ($75) a day for the 14-day quarantine period in a hotel.

"It's quite high," he said. "About Rs2,500 a day would have been reasonable."

Indo-Asian News Service reported that authorities in New Delhi have started to book rooms across the city to quarantine the evacuees. They will undergo medical tests and will be provided with transportation to reach their homes in other states.

But there were concerns that the returning Indians would increase the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised the Central government's evacuation plan. "This will increase the threat of Covid-19 spread," he said.

"All health protocols as per international standards have to be followed before bringing people from abroad. Covid-19 testing has to be conducted and I have taken this up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

India had earlier evacuated some 2,500 Indians from China, Japan, Iran and Italy before banning international and domestic travel. But some citizens feel this is not enough.

There are still several Indian nationals in Singapore wanting to return home. "This process of getting on these special flights has been chaotic," said an Indian national.

"Besides, some of those who were cleared to take the flights were informed late. Several of their questions about quarantine, payments and transportation in India were not properly answered.

"Of course, it is not an easy task to coordinate these flights and the High Commission is trying to do its best.

"But what is the logic in not having flights to Tamil Nadu (Chennai or Tiruchirappalli) or Kerala (Kochi)? There are many people wanting to reach those destinations."

