Housewife wins award for compassion

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Mrs Dipti Julka was not inclined to do social work in India. Her attitude changed when she arrived in Singapore with her husband from New Delhi in 2016.

The housewife began volunteering at adult disability homes and hospitals and engaging the elderly at the St Andrew's Cathedral Home For The Aged in Clementi.

She also took them out and taught them to craft birthday cards and appreciation gifts, draw and colour.

"As a foreigner and not knowing anyone here, she went beyond her comfort zone to volunteer at various groups and organisations - doing these acts quietly and rooted in her belief of giving back," said Ms Sherry Soon, founder of Be Kind SG, a ground-up movement.

"Many people have benefited from Dipti's acts of kindness. Despite the language barrier (most residents at the the adult disability homes speak only Mandarin), she is able to communicate effectively via smiles and gestures. This has also inspired other volunteers to follow in her footsteps."

For her compassionate acts, the 39-year-old Indian national won the annual Singapore Silent Heroes Award in the Compassionate Foreigner category on Nov 21. She was nominated by Ms Soon. The award, given out by the Civilians Association since 2014, recognises Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners who are quietly helping others without seeking any rewards or recognition. The Civilians Association is a charity that caters to family bonding, youth development and community activities.

"It gives me joy and meaning to help others," said Mrs Julka, whose husband works in Singapore. "I volunteer regularly at adult disability homes because it feels meaningful to bring a smile to the residents' faces and make them feel happy.

"I feel honoured to receive this award in a foreign country. I hope this encourages many more to start being kind and volunteer more."

Mrs Julka spends between six and 10 days a month volunteering at the Moral Welfare Home on Henderson Road, Thye Hua Kwan Nursing Home For Disabled @ Sembawang and Ren Ci Community Hospital at Novena.

She celebrates birthdays with inmates and patients and works with them in knitting beanies and neck warmers for underprivileged people in Nepal and Myanmar.

"I go and talk to the elderly inmates and try to get them involved in the activity we are doing," said Mrs Dipti, who started as a volunteer in Singapore at Cause Corps Singapore. "I also take them out."

She was the co-lead at Cause Corps Singapore along with Ms Soon.

When Ms Soon formed Be Kind SG three years ago, Mrs Julka volunteered to be a core team member. With Be Kind SG, Mrs Julka has taken part in activities to appreciate the work of the staff at the National Kidney Foundation, Singapore Prison Services, Institute of Mental Health and MRT.

In recent months, she has made hundreds of Covid-19 appreciation cards for the staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Centre for Infectious Diseases and Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore and encouragement cards for migrant workers at Bright Vision Hospital.

She also does voluntary work with Twinkle Hearts and Social Vibes.

Mrs Julka was among five award recipients chosen by a panel of judges which included Mr David Gerald, president and CEO, Securities Investors Association (Singapore), Ms Tina Hung, senior consultant, National Council of Social Service, and Mr Md Faizal, senior legal counsel, Attorney-General's Chambers.

There were 91 nominations, of which 13 became finalists before five were selected for their outstanding contributions. The other award winners were Mr Andrew Ong (Outstanding Adult), Mr Aaron Yeoh (Hearts of Humanity), Mr Derek Lim (Inspiring Youth) and Mr Mashuthoo Abdul Rahiman (Pioneers of Promise).

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli presented the awards at the Shangri-La Hotel.

santosh@sph.com.sg

"As a foreigner and not knowing anyone here, she went beyond her comfort zone to volunteer at various groups and organisations - doing these acts quietly and rooted in her belief of giving back." - Ms Sherry Soon, founder of Be Kind SG, a ground-up movement.