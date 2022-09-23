Hundreds dance off in inclusive competition

Global Indian International School's SMART Campus hosted the annual dance competition Jhankaar Dancing Like The Stars recently amid much cheer and enthusiasm.

Students from nine international schools across Singapore such as National Public School, Yuvabharathi International School, Middleton International School, GIG International School, Kindle Kids International School and Wise Oaks International School showcased their prowess in various dance forms.

GIIS SMART Campus' Primary Division hosted the event physically after a gap of two years. The competition was classified into sub-junior, junior, sub-senior and senior categories.

The sub-junior category had freestyle solo and freestyle group, while the other categories offered the classical and freestyle options.

After rounds of selection, 265 dancers from nine teams made it to the finale.

The winners were picked by a panel of professional judges: Ms Chitra Shankar, Ms Nayantara Parpia and Ms Vicknesvari Vadivelagan (junior categories) and Ms Gayatri Sriram, Ms Jyotika Joshi and Mr Anil Dandge (senior categories).

The performance by specially-abled students from The Guild International College was the audience's favourite.

There is more to school than homework and exams. That is why tabla! has this page for students of international schools here to play reporter and photographer. from Global Indian International School