Hunt for men who used weapons to attack

Footage circulating on social media shows two men wielding long-bladed weapons at a carpark and an injured man. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM JAMES/ROADS.SG, JALALUDDIN AKBAR/FACEBOOK

A police manhunt operation is under way for two suspects who used weapons to attack two other men in Boon Lay Drive.

Preliminary investigations showed that the duo are known to the two victims, police said on Thursday morning.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at about 5pm on Wednesday. The two injured men, aged 22 and 23, were conscious when taken to hospital.

In videos circulating on social media, two men can be seen wielding long-bladed weapons at a carpark.

In one video, a voice is heard in the background, shouting that the police have already been alerted. The duo are also seen pacing back and forth, before fleeing the scene.

One of the victims appears to have blood streaming down his face.

Investigations are ongoing. The police said the harbouring of fugitives is a serious offence that is punishable with jail and fines.

The incident comes on the back of a string of recent violent incidents in public spaces involving bladed weapons like swords, knives and razor blades.

Earlier this week, a man was caught on video retrieving a pointed silver-coloured object from a car during a scuffle near Katong Square shopping mall at East Coast Road.

The Straits Times