ICA to enhance border processes from January From January, travellers using the manual immigration counters at Woodlands Checkpoint will be able to self-scan their passports, reducing physical contact for those entering or leaving the Republic via the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Glass shields will also be installed at these counters as an additional layer of protection.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will also be issuing an electronic Visit Pass to those entering Singapore via the land border.

Inflation continues to climb Singapore's overall and core inflation continued to climb in November, after both benchmarks hit their highest in several years the previous month.

Both benchmarks rose faster than economists had predicted. Core inflation, which excludes rents and private road transport costs, climbed to 1.6 per cent last month from 1.5 per cent in October, amid rising services costs, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday.

Woman who died in forest was found near abandoned village The forested area in Upper Bukit Timah Road where a 48-year-old woman was found motionless on Sunday is an abandoned village known to be a haunt for thrill seekers.

A concrete slab fell on the woman and she was then taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Four YouTube videos posted within a span of two months before the incident show people hiking among the ruins, colloquially described as Mendoza village, or Mendoza kampung. German warship docks at Changi Naval Base German frigate Bayern arrived in Singapore on Monday as part of a six-month deployment to the Asia-Pacific region - the first such tasking for the German navy in nearly two decades.

The warship will be docked at Changi Naval Base for two weeks over the Christmas and New Year period for replenishment and maintenance, as well as rest for more than 200 sailors on board.

Foreign worker levy rebate for essential sectors extended till March A $250 foreign worker levy rebate will be extended until March next year for all work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rebate, which was introduced last year to help the sectors tide over the challenges caused by the pandemic, was due to expire this month.

COE premiums for smaller cars increase further to new six-year high Car buyers can expect to pay more for certificates of entitlement (COE) in the coming years, said motor dealers, as premiums across most categories shot up in the latest bidding exercise that closed on Wednesday.

Demand will continue to outstrip supply, they said, given that the Land Transport Authority has said that there will be zero vehicle population growth for at least another four years.

How much they grow for each round of bidding will depend on the quota. The next quota is set to be announced in January.