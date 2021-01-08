Immersive Pongal activities at IHC

Visitors to the Indian Heritage Centre can have fun posing at the interactive photo booths. PHOTO: TIMOHTY DAVID

The Indian Heritage Centre (IHC) at Little India has arranged an exciting array of immersive cultural activities for people to discover how Pongal is celebrated in Singapore.

The festival, which falls on Jan 14, commemorates a bountiful rice harvest and is celebrated by South Indian communities all over the world.

Pongal is derived from the Tamil word that means "to boil over", signifying an abundance of blessings. It is also the name of the sweet rice dish boiled in milk that is offered to Surya, the sun god, during the festival.

"Pongal is a key festival for the Indian community in Singapore and we want to celebrate it by showcasing the culture and traditions involved," said Ms Bhavani Dass, general manager of IHC. "Pongal signifies new beginnings and we really hope this year's festival will bring good luck and prosperity for everyone."

The IHC's online and on-site Pongal Day Out from Jan 9 to 17 will have hands-on gardening and harvesting workshops, an educational walk through bustling Campbell Lane and a TikTok dance challenge.

The other highlights include a Bingo Hunt, which will take participants on a quest to complete special activities around Little India, a tour of the IHC galleries and provision of free limited-edition planting pots and seed packets to those who visit IHC.

At the Pongal Planting Workshop on Jan 16, participants will learn to grow Indian herbs and vegetables at home. They will also be introduced to urban gardening techniques and can take part in a pot-painting session.

The Pongal Hands-on Experience @ IHC from Jan 12 to 15 (6.30pm to 7.30pm daily) is an educational journey on the harvest tradition.

The trail kicks off with a tour of the exhibits at IHC, followed by interactive live demonstrations of how to draw a kolam, a traditional floor drawing created with rice flour, and make the decorative thoranam using coconut leaves.

The Pongal Walk through Campbell Lane includes stops at colourfully decorated shops and a demonstration of how to make pongal. Participants will also be able to see the Pongal light-up along Serangoon Road.

The IHC has also created an online interactive learning portal called Pongalo Pongal! which is targeted at students aged 10 to 14.

It has a variety of fun quizzes, engaging videos and craft activities.

For the first time the IHC has also come up with a Pongal Music Video that has exhilarating folk dances performed to specially composed music. It captures the joy of a bountiful harvest.

For more information and registration, visit http://indianheritage.org.sg or IHC's Facebook page.

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR