Inclusive hiring depends on firms

Companies play the most important role in ensuring more people with disabilities are hired, while the Government will continue to play a key role by offering support, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday.

To see a sustainable improvement in the employment of these people, businesses must see it in their interest to hire them - not just out of charity or social good, but also because the firms truly believe in the benefits of disability-inclusive hiring, he said.

The public service, one of Singapore's largest employers, has also been inclusive in its hiring, he added.

Mr Wong cited Vital, an agency at the Ministry of Finance which provides corporate shared services for the entire public service, as an example.

To assist with digitising hardcopy documents, Vital worked with SG Enable - the focal agency for disability and inclusion - to hire individuals with autism as they realised that certain aspects of the job played to their strengths, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Vital then continued to find suitable job roles for people with disabilities. It currently employs them in various roles, including in its payroll and claims division.

The Straits Times