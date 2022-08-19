Independence Day celebrations in S'pore

India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran (right) hoisting the Indian flag; (above) a performance by students. PHOTOS: HIGH COMMISSION OF INDIA

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

More than 1,000 people attended the 9am flag-raising ceremony at the High Commission of India (HCI) on Grange Road as India celebrated its 75th year of Independence on Aug 15.

Children, adults and the elderly carried flags and balloons and took group photos in front of a special photo booth as children sang patriotic songs and staged dances.

An Indian naval band, from the patrol ship Saryu that was visiting Singapore, also performed. It was the first time an Indian naval band performed in Singapore.

The sailors from the ship raised the Indian flag during a ceremony at the Changi Naval Base.

Contingents from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces participated for the first time in the flag-raising ceremony at the HCI.

The first in-person post-Covid celebration overwhelmed the HCI.

"It was wonderful and inspiring to participate in the 75th year Independence Day celebrations at the Indian High Commission," said Mr Venkat Padmanabhan, chairman of SVP group of companies.

"The performances, events arranged and the exuberance of the crowd across all ages made for a humbling and gratifying experience."

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wished Indians a happy Independence Day.

He tweeted: "Wishing my good friend @DrSJaishankar (India's foreign minister) and friends in India great joy as they celebrate 75 years of Independence. I am confident that bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength as Singapore and India further enhance our cooperation."

Independence Day celebrations were also held at the Indian international schools in Singapore.

Students of Global Indian International School commemorated 75 years of independence from British rule. They sang the Indian national anthem and principal Melissa Maria hoisted the Indian national flag in the presence of teachers, staff and students.

The students then put on a traditional dance show to the patriotic song Vande Mataram (Hail the Motherland). Students also gave speeches in Hindi and English to mark the occasion and about the fight for freedom.

On Tuesday evening, during a reception aboard INS Saryu, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran lauded Singapore's efforts to strengthen India's link with ASEAN.

"It will further India's Act East policy as well as the shared commitment to international law and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"I am sure the ship's crew had useful exchanges during their short stay in Singapore with their professional interactions with the Republic of Singapore Navy. India has always believed in such professional engagements to improve cooperation and understanding between various parties and joint missions in the complex maritime environment."

During the reception, diplomats and guests participated in an energetic bhangra at the dockside. The ship's Jazz Band played popular numbers.