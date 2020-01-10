India-Singapore music confluence

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The trigger was partly the excellent rendition of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite religious hymn by a group of young Chinese musicians during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore in June 2018.

In a bid to futher promote the strong cultural relations between India and Singapore, the High Commission of India is organising a unique concert on Jan 23 at the Victoria Concert Hall.

It will feature Indian sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his two sons, Amaan and Ayaan, and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO).

They will render a collaborative piece Samaagam (Hindi for confluence), which was composed by Amjad, and a few Indian classics.

Separately, the SCO will play an orchestral work called Confluence, which has been composed by Singaporean Wang Chenwei taking elements from the original Samaagam.

"Culture is a living and thriving symbol of the historical connection between India and Singapore," said India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf. "Indian culture is also a lustrous element of Singapore's multicultural fabric.

"We thought of bringing together two great classical traditions of music - Chinese and Indian - as a tribute to Singapore's extraordinary embrace of diversity. It also reflects India's inclusive and cosmopolitan world view."

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm and will have Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong as the guest of honour, is open to the public, though there will be a number of invited guests. A limited number of tickets are available at Sistic. The venue can seat about 670 people.

The fusion-event is sure to be exciting since Khan, who plays the sarod - a 17 to 25-string fretless instrument that has outstanding melodic range - has usually played with only Western symphony orchestras and jazz bands. The SCO too has been experimenting by incorporating different traditions of music, including Indian, Malay and Western.

"Samaagam is a concerto that aims to preserve the essence of both Indian and Western traditions so they can flow into each other without artistic compromise," Khan told tabla!. "The idea is to share the great unique treasures of our own artistic traditions as well as finding common ground in ragas and Medieval modes."

In the piece's early movements, there are resonances to Rabindra Sangeet (songs written and composed by the Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore) and to Bollywood music in its classic era (1970s to 1980s).

As the pace increases, there is an utterly joyous, blazing exchange between the sarod and the orchestra which sends out an energised message of peace and harmony.

"Musical vibrations can convey moods and emotions and have the ability to mould and shape our consciousness," said Khan.

"The sarod is pure sound, it has to be experienced and felt. Since there are no lyrics, there is no language barrier between the performer and listener. It transcends all barriers.

"The Samaagam sarod concerto is an irresistible model for what is possible when different musical cultures and genres come together with a purpose. Western classical symphonic form meets Indian classical music to resound as a call for action."

According to Khan, the entire concerto comprises beautiful compositions in various ragas performed by him and his sons. "It is like a bouquet of ragas," he said. "Being performed soon after Singapore's Bicentennial and close to the Chinese New Year, it is a tribute to Singapore's unique multiculturalism and the India-Singapore partnership. It's an honour to perform in Singapore after two years."

Confluence, which will be performed by 65 musicians on stage, is a composition that is filled with the unique colours of Singapore.

Indian and Malay musical styles are fused with Western compositional techniques and performed on Chinese instruments. "It portrays the vibrancy and harmony of Singapore's four main races," said composer Wang.

The piece begins with the full orchestra performing in unison, imitating the Gong Kebyar opening style of Balinese Gamelan music.

It is followed by a flowing Indian-style melody played on the guanzi. The middle section is a fugue, where the Indian theme is conveyed by the pipa and countered by the Indonesian Gamelan style. The final section recapitulates the first two sections along with the Gong Kebyar style. Four melodic motifs overlap and build up to a grand ending.

"This portrays the confluence of cultures in Singapore and encapsulates the spirit of mutual understanding among the four main races," said Wang. He was commissioned to do the piece because of his experience in Indian music, having composed several Indian-themed numbers such as on mythical figures Rama and Arjuna.

"Traditional Chinese and Indian music have a lot in common," he said. "Both have a strong focus on florid ornamentation of the melody through various techniques such as glides and vibratos.

"This differs from Western music, where melodies generally comprise precise and discrete notes that are harmonised. As a result, Chinese musicians are able to play in the Indian style convincingly and arguably even better than Western musicians."

In this concert, the Chinese musicians draw upon their training in traditional Chinese music to interpret the Indian masterpiece Samaagam.

"As the title suggests, Samaagam was conceived as a confluence of Indian and Western music, which in this concert becomes a confluence of Indian, Western and Chinese music," said Wang.

"Besides the sarod, which is the dominating instrument, numerous Chinese instruments play secondary solo passages in the piece, all within the framework of the Indian ragas chosen by maestro Khan.

"The audience can expect an exciting dialogue between two great Asian musical traditions that is supported by Western music theory, which serves as the bridge."

