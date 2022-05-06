Indian Association gets new team

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Newly elected Singapore Indian Association (IA) president Tamil Marren is confident his "young team" will fulfil the "five key pillars of transformation" as promised in its manifesto: Build sports academies and activities, further engagement with the community, provide more benefits for members, create revenue growth and have its own building on its own land.

He told tabla!: "Our team (Lead for Change) won the elections (at least 65 per cent of the votes) last weekend. All our 11 team-members got the mandate to serve the association."

Mr Marren, managing director at McLarens Logistics and a former Singapore football international, said his team is vibrant and focused.

"We will make it happen. First, we promise to follow the constitution. Second, we will organise a lot of events and activities for our members. Third, we will have more engagement with other community centres and reach out to the Indian community.

"Over the past two years, the association did not see much activities because of Covid-19 but we plan to change all that."

Lead for Change, which comprises businessmen, entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse backgrounds, surprised many when it claimed all the IA management committee posts.

The impressive showing came in the wake of a tumultuous annual general meeting (AGM) on Feb 5, after which the clubhouse was closed for three days by then-president Vishnu Pillai in an unprecedented move.

Mr Pillai walked out of the AGM after he was questioned about the delay in holding the AGM, omission of the elections from the agenda and the situation surrounding the club's finances and statement of accounts.

"It is time members' needs are addressed and the constitution is upheld," said Mr Marren.

"We will hold the elections on time and clean up the accounts and present them on time.

"IA is a household name and, in a way, represents the entire Indian community in Singapore. But its role has been underplayed for many years. Our aim is to turn it into a powerful and respected force again."

Sports such as cricket, football and hockey are IA's mainstays but the new committee wants to go even further.

"We will introduce Indian martial arts and provide avenues for our members to play netball and golf," said the new chairman (Board of games) Joseph Pragasam.

"We can have a tie-up with the Civil Services club next door to use their facilities for badminton and bowling, and in a similar way get into agreements with other associations for the benefit of our members."

Importantly, the new committee is planning to build indoor nets for cricket so players can practice regardless of weather conditions.

"The outdoor nets we have now are outsourced. It has not been well-maintained," said new finance member Maneesh Tripathi, the group CEO at Digilife Technologies.

"We will now on run the nets ourselves and generate revenue. We will also bring back iconic tournaments like the IA Sixes."

Generating revenue for the smooth running of IA is a paramount task for the new committee.

"The futsal court has been closed for the past few years and we are losing money," said the new vice-president Parthiban Murigaiyan, group chairman of Ishtara Jewellery.

"We will talk to the man (former Singapore football international V. Sundramoorthy) who built the structure and get it running again.

"Similarly, the lease with the Singapore Cricket Association is ending in August. So it's about time for us to re-negotiate with them. We want to work out a win-win for both sides."

Catering is another major source of revenue for IA.

"The current caterer has completed only half of the three-year contract, so we have to find out if he wants to continue because as of February, he had not paid rent for seven months," said Mr Marren.

"We will let him continue if he pays up and maintains the kitchen, or else we will have to look into the matter."

The new committee must also get the Indian community to go to IA and use the facilities.

"We want everything to be on a large scale in the run-up to IA's centenary next year. We aim to have 2,000 members by then," said committee member Mano Manikkam. IA currently has about 850 members.

According to Mr Marren, initiatives to find a parcel of land on which IA can build its clubhouse has begun.

"Our current lease will end in three years, so we have to find a permanent place. We will start fundraising soon and form a task force for the project," he said.

Mr Ameerali Abdeali, an IA welfare committee member and president of the Muslim Kidney Action Association, said: "The new president has our full support. The new committee should work for the welfare of the entire Indian community and contribute to nation-building."

santosh@sph.com.sg