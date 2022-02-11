Indian Association rocked by internal dispute

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The Singapore Indian Association's (IA) premises on Balestier Road, which had been closed for three days after the annual general meeting (AGM) on Feb 5, reopened on Thursday. Financial matters and other issues were being discussed when things turned tumultuous and the president walked out.

In a circular sent out to the club's members on Wednesday, president Vishnu Pillai said: "The management committee (MC), after due consideration, decided to close the association and its facilities (locking out about 800 members) until clarity had been obtained on several points of order that had been raised at the AGM.

"That clarity has been obtained and it has been established that the current MC is still responsible and accountable for the operations of the association. This being the case, the association will resume normal operations."

He later told tabla! that the MC had sought legal opinion from five avenues after issues like whose responsibility it is to manage the association's affairs cropped up at the AGM.

"We got clear answers that the MC is still responsible and it was decided to resume operations," said Mr Pillai.

"Earlier, emotions were running high and I thought it was better to adjourn the meeting and seek legal opinion so that no further damage is caused."

According to some members who attended the AGM, soon after the president opened the meeting, he was hit with questions about the delay in holding the AGM and non-inclusion of elections in the agenda. He was also queried about the club's statement of accounts and financial situation.

"Sadly the AGM was a very disruptive one," said Mr Ameerali Abdeali, president of the Muslim Kidney Action Association. "Certain members kept interrupting the proceedings.

"As an IA member for more than 15 years and a member of the disciplinary committee, I felt very much saddened. The chairman was right to close the meeting."

Former Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general and IA president (1999-2001) S.S. Dhillon said he raised two key issues at the AGM relating to rule 51 (Why elections were not held after the MC's first year in September 2020?) and rule 55 (Why the AGM was not held last September along with the elections and tabling of the minutes and accounts?).

"They were one year and four months late in conducting the first year's AGM," he said. "If everything had been followed according to the association's constitution, there would have been no problem. If you don't follow it, you have to seek the general body's approval."

IA's vice-president Tamil Marren told tabla! that there was no need to call off the AGM and he stepped up to chair it with the president's approval.

"The members present then passed a resolution to dissolve the MC and selected an interim committee led by me as caretaker of the association," he said. "We are seeking legal opinion and intervention from the Registry of Societies on the next steps to be taken.

"Never before in the 99-year history of the club was it closed in this manner. I'm disappointed with him (the president) for disappointing the members by his action."

Mr Marren, a former Singapore football international, contended that Mr Pillai has to answer several issues like why elections have been continuously postponed and explain the drop in revenue in the past two years.

"Two of our main revenue streams come from the caterer and rental from the futsal courts," he said. "But the caterer has arrears of $72,000 and the futsal contract renewal has been pending since October 2020. We have lost about $30,000 because of this.

"He (the president) blames Covid for everything. But he hasn't done much over the past two years."

Mr Pillai maintained that he is looking at amicable ways to resolve the issues. "Once I have left the AGM, whatever decisions taken are ultra vires (requires legal authority)," he said. "We are addressing the issues and seeking legal opinion.

"The problem is difference in vision on priorities. We all mean good for IA. To audit the accounts and hold the AGM in a proper manner needs time in the present conditions. I thought the general body understood that. But they obviously didn't see it that way."

Mr Pillai pointed out that "financially we have improved from the previous committee".

"Of course we have not called for a fresh futsal tender because in this Covid situation it did not make sense as the vendor will only pay when the courts are open for eight people to play," he said. "We are in fact trying to run the futsal venture ourselves.

"The new caterer came during Covid and gave us a good deal but he suffered setbacks and had problems making monthly payments. We have to be understanding. This is a man with standing in society and, if he is facing issues, we should help him."

According to Mr Pillai, his committee has made "improvements in aesthetics" to the IA's Vijaya Hall and held discussions with the Singapore Land Authority to "build an indoor sports structure". There are also moves to install a stairlift.

He also listed that the MC has been proactive, including initiating community and charity projects, collaborating with organisations such as the People's Association and Singapore Indian Development Association and starting football and hockey academies.

"We have to look at improvements prudently," he said. "We can't spend $100,000 every year on upgrades."

Mr Pillai admitted that the MC has made mistakes. "Our inexperience has shown while setting up SOPs," he said. "But it is a struggle during this Covid period. We have taken time to prepare the financial statements because we want to do it late and right rather than do it early and get it wrong.

He pointed out that the elections will be held at the end of April and it will be a smooth affair.

"Legal battles are not good for the association or community," said Mr Pillai. "I believe it is all a storm in a teacup. Things will become calmer soon. We will find amicable solutions."

Mr Marren, though, felt Mr Pillai and his team have a lot to answer for and he might call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to demand that the elections be held immediately.

"I have an interim committee in place to run the association's affairs till the elections are held," he said. "We are seeking advice from legal sources and the Registry of Societies on how to proceed."

