Indian bison and Chinese 'niu' year

It is not the Year of the Ox yet but Indian bison or gaur are already feasting on "niu" (Chinese for ox) year treats at the Night Safari.

Weighing up to 1,500kg, these animals are the largest species of bovine.

Singapore residents can catch these bison and "udder" members from the bovinae family at Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) parks.

The newest additions to the Singapore Zoo are the Ankole cattle, which weigh more than 700kg and have majestic horns that are used for defence.

Known to survive in the harshest of conditions, the cattle represent resilience and strength.

Visitors can also journey down a special trail where they can put together a festive treat tailored to the nutritional needs of the Ankole.

And, for the first time, guests can book a reunion lunch in the home of the giant pandas.

Details about Chinese New Year celebrations at WRS parks can be found at www.wildcny.sg

The Straits Times