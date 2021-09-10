Indian community leaders discuss key concerns

Discrimination and racism in Singapore were the main concerns that Indian community leaders discussed during a dialogue on Tuesday night to discuss views on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech.

About 200 participants - grassroots volunteers as well as representatives from various Indian organisations - attended the two-hour virtual session organised by the People's Association Indian Activity Executive Committees Council (Narpani Pearavai). Other issues raised at the dialogue included the impact of the Progressive Wage Model and concerns about the mental health of isolated elderly residents.

In the opening segment, participants raised the issue of racial discrimination at the workplace and affecting employment opportunities. They also offered their perspectives on the idea of "Chinese privilege".

The participants also discussed racist acts that had occurred this year and how discussions on the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, or Ceca, could lead to racially charged rhetoric.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary, who are advisers to Narpani Pearavai, provided clarifications on the issues and discussed steps the Government could explore.

In his Rally speech on Aug 29, PM Lee said Singapore would introduce a new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act to encourage moderation and tolerance between different racial groups. He also touched on enshrining the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) guidelines into law.

