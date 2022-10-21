Indian community thrives on unity

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges that arose, many in the Indian community stepped up to support those in need.

On Tuesday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam (right) paid tribute to the community's efforts with the launch of a video by the People's Action Party (PAP) at its Chong Pang branch.

The video Light Of Hope was helmed by filmmaker K. Rajagopal, who wanted to showcase the community's tenacity through real-life stories, and accompanied by an original song by lyricist Jaya Rathakrishnan and performed by Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma.

Mr Shanmugam said the video was meant to convey the essence of Deepavali, which lies in showing kindness to others.

"When we show others kindness, that will take us from darkness to the light, and that kindness will promote a more united community in such difficult times," he added.

The Indian community has emerged from the pandemic strong and united, with Mr Shanmugam noting how the community continually banded together in support.

He cited how the Singapore Indian Development Association has helped more students and underprivileged families, with the support of many in the Indian community.

"We are now truly coming to a place where we can see the light, after being in a place surrounded by darkness," said Mr Shanmugam.

"This makes this year's Deepavali very meaningful."

The Straits Times