Indian envoy praises Singapore's help

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran is "very happy" that the relationship between the two countries continues to be strong despite a few unfortunate incidents in recent weeks.

The ties took a knock when a few Indians in Singapore were racially abused and attacked following the detection of the B1617 variant of the Covid-19 virus here and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made unsubstantiated claims that "a new strain" of coronavirus found in Singapore could reach Delhi and was "very dangerous" for children.

"India requires a lot of materials and medical equipment for Covid-19 relief and I am very happy that we have been able to source a lot of these from Singapore," Mr Kumaran told tabla! on Tuesday. "It has been extremely heart-warming to see the support we have got.

"With the Covid-19 numbers escalating in India due to a second wave, what the country needs is oxygen tanks, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oximeters, cylinder valves, flowmeter valves and ventilators.

"Singapore government agencies, especially the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Enterprise Singapore, have been very supportive in helping us identify suppliers.

"They used their database and contacts to tell us where the necessary equipment can be found and the suppliers to reach out to."

Several state governments and Indian companies requested the Indian government to procure these items immediately from overseas.

"We sourced for these much-needed items from many countries," said Mr Kumaran. "Singapore's position as an important trading and logistics hub came in useful for us.

"We were able to get items from Australia and other Asian countries quickly into Singapore and then transport them to India on Indian naval ships and air force aircraft."

The High Commissioner pointed out that Singapore Government-linked companies also donated equipment.

"For example, Temasek Foundation sent 8,000 oxygen concentrators, 100 oxygen cylinders, 50,000 pulse oximeters, over 100 BiPAPs and 200 ventilators to India," he said. "DBS donated three oxygen tanks and Sea group 750 oxygen cylinders. Singapore Exchange donated money through Red Cross Singapore."

Some 255 oxygen cylinders were transported via two Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 planes from Singapore to West Bengal on April 28.

"Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) also gave quick clearance to our ships and aircraft coming to Changi Naval Base and Paya Lebar Air Base," said Mr Kumaran.

"Initially our External Affairs Minister (Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar) spoke to Singapore's Foreign Minister (Dr Vivian Balakrishnan), who promised all support. Several agencies in Singapore have since been extending good support to us.

"The defence ministers of both countries also spoke. This has helped us mop up as much relief equipment and material as possible."

He added: "I met (Health Minister) Ong Ye Kung at an event a couple of weeks ago and he asked me how our procurement efforts were going and whether we were getting all the support required.

"What it tells me is that Singapore's Cabinet ministers are aware of the support that is necessary for India and have been supportive. It is very heartening."

Mr Kumaran said several Indian community organisations in Singapore too have helped. "SICCI (Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Lisha (Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association), GIIS (Gobal Indian International School) and several state associations, such as the Singapore Telugu Samajam and the Singapore Malayalee Association have contributed substantially," he said.

"Some have contributed directly to state Chief Ministers' relief funds and to PMCARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund)."

The essential materials and medical equipment sent from Singapore are collected by the Indian Red Cross Society, the channelling agency for imports of Covid-19 relief materials from overseas, which then hands over the items to HLL Lifecare, an Indian Health Ministry undertaking which distributes them across India.

The requirements from state governments are handled by their own teams.

"If these items are for free distribution, the Indian government enables their transport," said Mr Kumaran. "Private individuals and organisations have to do it on their own."

The Indian diaspora in Singapore too have stepped up to support India's Covid-19 relief efforts.

For example, the Pan IIM Alumni has raised more than $5.4 million and the investor foundation community The Indus Entrepreneurs' (TiE) Singapore chapter more than $3 million.

Indian-owned companies with presence in Singapore, such as IOCL, GAIL, ITC, Tata Group, Adani, Reliance, Transworld Group and Executive Ship Management, have also contributed.

"India's needs are enormous. So we have to source from all over," said Mr Kumaran. "But everything counts."

According to the High Commissioner, India too came to Singapore's aid during the early months of Covid-19.

"Last year, when many countries locked down as a reaction to rising numbers, a lot of them even stopped exports to take care of their own demands," he said. "India was one of the few countries that did not stop exports.

"We kept essential services running and agricultural exports going. At a time when Singapore was suddenly faced with difficulties in sourcing basic items like rice and vegetables, India had these items open for exports."

Trade and business between India and Singapore have also done well despite the difficult times.

India received a record US$81.72 billion foreign direct investment during the financial year 2020-21, a 10 per cent increase from the previous year, with Singapore the biggest investor, accounting for 29 per cent, followed by the United States at 23 per cent and Mauritius at 9 per cent.

"Trade between India and Singapore is a little over US$19 billion," said Mr Kumaran. "It is likely to be around US$21 billion when the full data for the financial year is available. From April 2019 to March 2020, it was US$23 billion.

"It is very encouraging despite the pandemic," he said. "Good performances by both sides under extremely stressful circumstances. It shows that we need each other and have to continue to support each other."

