Indian Heritage Centre serves Pongal feast

Kranji Farm Tour (left) and kids storytelling (above) - celebrating the culture and crafts of Pongal. PHOTOS: INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE

The Indian Heritage Centre (IHC) has organised a series of 28 on-site and online programmes for Pongal, the four-day Indian harvest festival mainly celebrated by the Tamil community.

The events, which will be held from Jan 8 to 16, include heritage trails, pot painting, craft activities and a Tanjore art workshop.

"Participants can also embark on an educational and culinary journey through online offerings such as an interactive learning portal, original storytelling videos and cooking demonstrations," said Mr Raj Kumar, programmes and partnership manager, IHC.

In line with this year's theme Crafting Nature, the IHC festival will celebrate the culture and traditions of Pongal. "Participants can expect an immersive display of culture, tradition and thanksgiving in celebration of the harvest festival," said Mr Kumar.

"New offerings this year include an original Pongal story, dance video and music video. The music video features the traditional folk-dance forms karagam, kolattam and mayilaattam accompanied by electrifying beats from Indian percussion instruments.

"An original musical piece has been composed specially for this number using traditional folk instruments to enhance the festive vibe."

Crafting Nature is a reference to how closely connected the festival is to nature and its cycles, like agriculture and its produce and the end of the winter solstice.

As part of the festival, the IHC is organising a cultural farm experience away from the bustle of the city on Jan 15.

The Kranji Farm Tour experience includes a variety of live demonstrations, hands-on activities and mini trails which will allow participants to learn more about Pongal and its significance to the Indian community.

A number of artistes and craftsmen have lent their expertise to the workshops.

Miniature artiste Vidya Madhavan will teach participants to make cute Pongal pots (on Jan 8-9 and 15-16), while Ms Gayathri Someswaran will be sharing tips on Tanjore art on the same dates.

Participants will also get to paint their own Pongal pot at the therapeutic Mandala Dot Painting Workshop (Jan 8-9 and 15-16).

Children can join the Kids Pongal Storytelling and Craft session (Jan 8-9 and 15-16) where they will learn about Pongal through an interactive puppetry session followed by craft activities.

"The number of participants for on-site activities is limited in line with current safe management measures," said Mr Kumar. "High-touch surfaces and tools used during the workshops will be sanitised throughout and participants are required to keep their masks on at all times.

"There will be staff to ensure that visitors practise safe distancing and are celebrating in a safe and carefully-managed way."

People can register for IHC's Pongal programmes and workshops at https://go.gov.sg/pongalworkshops.

For more information, visit http://indianheritage.org.sg or IHC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/indianheritagecentre.

