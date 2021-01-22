Indian masters' works on show

The abundance and diversity of Indian art will be on show in an online exhibition (hosted on www.artpodium.com.sg) from Jan 22 to 30.

Timeless Treasures, part of Singapore Art Week, will feature selected works of Jamini Roy and Ramkinkar Baij from the early 19th century, as well as progressive artists such as S.H. Raza, F.N. Souza, M.F. Hussain, Ram Kumar, K.G. Subramanium and Akbar Padamsee.

It will also show the creations of contemporary Indian artists such as Satish Gujral, Jeram Patel, K. Laxma Gaud, B. Prabha, Sudhir Patwardhan, G.R. Santosh and Arup Das.

"It's a very diverse collection and something that has not been shown before in Singapore," said Singaporean Kavita Raha, whose company Artpodium has organised the exhibition along with its Indian partner Art Magnum.

"Timeless Treasures showcases the vibrant aesthetics and artistic capabilities that emerged as India transitioned from British colonial rule to become an independent, modern nation.

"As India grappled with its new status of a sovereign nation, these artists started a movement to develop their language - a powerful combination of indigenous history and India's rich cultural heritage."

Having hosted several art shows in Singapore over the past two decades, Ms Raha felt that the audience here is quite knowledgeable and selective about what kind of art they'd like to see.

"The idea of presenting a collection of Indian masters stems from that premise," she said. "Besides the fact that it's exclusive."

According to her, it took about three months to put together the exhibition, which is being supported by the High Commission of India.

India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran will inaugurate the exhibition.

"There are more than 50 artworks, some sourced from private collectors worldwide and some from the artists themselves," she said.

A preview was held on Thursday for invited art collectors.